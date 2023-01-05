The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 159 - East Coast Jank, Testing Bikes, & Failed Resolutions

Jan 5, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


After last week's barely-bike-related rambling, episode 159 sees us back to talk about riding resolutions and our excuses for why they mostly didn't pan out. That doesn't stop Kazimer, Henry, Brian, and I from talking ourselves into some new ones for 2023, though, which gives us twelve months to come up with some fresh excuses. We also answer questions about test bikes being too good, Norco's Optic versus Norco's Fluid, and bike sizing.

If you had to come up with a riding resolution for the coming year, what would it be?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 159 - EAST COAST JANK, TESTING BIKES, & FAILED RESOLUTIONS
Jan 5th, 2022

We come with excuses.


