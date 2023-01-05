After last week's barely-bike-related rambling
, episode 159 sees us back to talk about riding resolutions and our excuses for why they mostly didn't pan out. That doesn't stop Kazimer, Henry, Brian, and I from talking ourselves into some new ones for 2023, though, which gives us twelve months to come up with some fresh excuses. We also answer questions about test bikes being too good, Norco's Optic versus Norco's Fluid, and bike sizing.
If you had to come up with a riding resolution for the coming year, what would it be?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 159 - EAST COAST JANK, TESTING BIKES, & FAILED RESOLUTIONS
Jan 5th, 2022
We come with excuses.
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, LibSyn
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
0 Comments