The word 'hero' carries a lot of weight, but you certainly don't need to be cradling half a dozen newborn babies as you emerge from the flames of a burning building to be deemed worthy. I mean, that'd do it, of course, but today's chat is a bit more cycling-centric. Specifically, is there anyone in the cycling universe that you'd call a hero? What about someone you looked up to and took inspiration from? Racers who've defeated the odds, or maybe just done things their own way, surely make many of our lists. For a lot of riders, Jenny Rissveds' remarkable comeback story is a special example, and there are countless others who've inspired.
Closer to home, I'm betting some of us are lucky enough to know local legends who've built endless miles of singletrack that wouldn't exist otherwise; those behind-the-scenes types pushing the necessary paperwork required to make legal trails happen; and people who take the time to introduce others to the sport. Heck, maybe that's how you ended up here years later?
Number sixteen sees Kazimer, Brian, James, and myself talk about who we look up to. Give it a listen and let us know who's on your list.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 16 - WHO'S YOUR MOUNTAIN BIKING HERO?
July 2nd, 2020
Tomac didn't run out of a fire carrying babies, but he might as well have...
