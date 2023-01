The Pinkbike Podcast: Enduro World Cup Racing, New Tech, & Will Bike Prices Go Back Down?

Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 161 - ENDURO WORLD CUP RACING, NEW TECH, & WILL BIKE PRICES GO BACK DOWN?

Jan 12th, 2022



There's been plenty of change over the last twelve months and 2023 isn't looking any different, especially when it comes to racing. The Enduro World Series has transformed into the 'UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup' or EDR for short , and there are format tweaks and rule updates to boot, along with plenty of question marks. Today's episode sees us make some EDR predictions, go over all the new gear and bikes that might be released in the coming year, and talk about how supply chain issues and bike pricing might change.Who's your money on for the overall EDR titles in 2023?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service ( Apple LibSyn , etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.