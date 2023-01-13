The Pinkbike Podcast: Enduro World Cup Racing, New Tech, & Will Bike Prices Go Back Down?

There's been plenty of change over the last twelve months and 2023 isn't looking any different, especially when it comes to racing. The Enduro World Series has transformed into the 'UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup' or EDR for short, and there are format tweaks and rule updates to boot, along with plenty of question marks. Today's episode sees us make some EDR predictions, go over all the new gear and bikes that might be released in the coming year, and talk about how supply chain issues and bike pricing might change.

Who's your money on for the overall EDR titles in 2023?





Isn't EWC a better name?


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, LibSyn, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

  • 5 0
 I know saying pricing won’t go down is the cynical and fun take, but truth is they will and have to. Companies wildly overproduced thinking for whatever reason the bike boom was going to sustain. They now have warehouses full and they don’t like that, so current bikes will go on sale to make room for the next year’s batch. Next years batch will be lower cost because bike brands aren’t paying overtime to the factories and exorbitant prices on shipping containers matched with lower demand and an over saturation of the used market will force prices back down. It’s going to be a tough road going forward out of this for the bike industry. But that means lower prices again.
  • 2 0
 You may be right about the current batch, and you might catch some good deals as they clear out current inventory. They might also delay new model years until they clear out what they have. That’s what I’m seeing with Kona. They’ve had the same models running for two years now, maybe introducing a second color way for some models.

In the future, these companies will just cut production, but keep prices the same. (How much of the 8 percent of the workforce cut at Specialized was production?) Inflation is rampant right now. It will affect everything, including the bike industry. I don’t see prices going down.
  • 4 0
 Prediction: Bike prices will never go down but be on “promotion” or “sale” for XX% off.
  • 2 0
Marin Bikes says Hi.

PS they are great company. They GAVE away precious bikes to high school riders when nobody could buy one, and Marin could have sold them for $$$$
  • 1 0
 I’d argue that bikes are better value than ever. Those of us who started riding in the early 2000s will be well-versed in breaking just about everything that wasn’t a DH or DJ bike.

The real problem is that whilst bike prices have risen fairly consistently with inflation, your wages (by accident or design, depending on how cynical you are) are broadly in line with what they were in 2008.

I’m one of the first to be skeptical about the bike industry often for good reason, but the anger and frustration is misplaced. Blame employers, major corporations and a series of governments (at all ends of the political spectrum) who are happy to allow rampant inflation on anything but wages.
  • 1 1
 Levy better be careful in this economy and social environment of pseudoscience....Outside might end up throwing him in a glass box at the base of alice lake and charging quarters for his predictions like a Zoltar machine once the industry really starts to go belly up.
  • 4 0
 Bike prices go down? That toothpaste is out of the tube.
  • 2 0
 Agreed.
  • 1 0
 When people are willing to pay top dollar ridiculous prices - where is the incentive for them to bring them down?
  • 1 0
 I was really impressed with your first article for Breitbart Mike!
  • 1 0
 Bike prices will likely never go down. They just won't grow as fast.





