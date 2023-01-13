The Pinkbike Podcast: Enduro World Cup Racing, New Tech, & Will Bike Prices Go Back Down?

There's been plenty of change over the last twelve months and 2023 isn't looking any different, especially when it comes to racing. The Enduro World Series has transformed into the 'UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup' or EDR for short
, and there are format tweaks and rule updates to boot, along with plenty of question marks. Today's episode sees us make some EDR predictions, go over all the new gear and bikes that might be released in the coming year, and talk about how supply chain issues and bike pricing might change.
Who's your money on for the overall EDR titles in 2023?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 161 - ENDURO WORLD CUP RACING, NEW TECH, & WILL BIKE PRICES GO BACK DOWN?
Jan 12th, 2022
Isn't EWC a better name?
Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple
, Spotify
, RSS
, LibSyn
, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page
for the complete list of episodes.
11 Comments
In the future, these companies will just cut production, but keep prices the same. (How much of the 8 percent of the workforce cut at Specialized was production?) Inflation is rampant right now. It will affect everything, including the bike industry. I don’t see prices going down.
Marin Bikes says Hi.
PS they are great company. They GAVE away precious bikes to high school riders when nobody could buy one, and Marin could have sold them for $$$$
The real problem is that whilst bike prices have risen fairly consistently with inflation, your wages (by accident or design, depending on how cynical you are) are broadly in line with what they were in 2008.
I’m one of the first to be skeptical about the bike industry often for good reason, but the anger and frustration is misplaced. Blame employers, major corporations and a series of governments (at all ends of the political spectrum) who are happy to allow rampant inflation on anything but wages.