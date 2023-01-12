The Pinkbike Podcast: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz

Jan 12, 2023
by Mike Levy  
Pinkbike Podcast
Art by Taj Mihelich


Rob Roskopp and Rich Novak co-founded Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, with the three-inch-travel Tazmon full-suspension bike being their first model in a time when the hardtail was still most riders' go-to choice. Since then there have been countless new bikes, a wildly successful and consistent World Cup team, a growing company, and even a few mistakes. We sat down with Rob to talk about all that and more, including how PON Holdings came into the picture and his very recent departure from Santa Cruz.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 160 - ROB ROSKOPP ON SKATEBOARDING, THE SYNDICATE, & LEAVING SANTA CRUZ
Jan 12th, 2022




6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Looking forward to listening to this. As a young whipper snapper from the 80s one of my first real skateboards was a Rob Roskopp Face deck. Started my journey of a life filled with skateboards, blades, snowboards and now bikes. Thanks Rob for kicking it all off!
  • 3 0
 Wow grabbing popcorn...
  • 1 0
 Dang - You Guys are fast on this one - Hitting Play Now! and yes, the popcorn is popping!
  • 1 0
 Can someone do a cliff notes version after listening pretty please? Thanks in advance.
  • 3 0
 Transcribed version incoming Smile
  • 1 0
 Popcorn for breakfast it is...





