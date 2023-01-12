The Pinkbike Podcast: Rob Roskopp on Skateboarding, the Syndicate, & Leaving Santa Cruz

Rob Roskopp and Rich Novak co-founded Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, with the three-inch-travel Tazmon full-suspension bike being their first model in a time when the hardtail was still most riders' go-to choice. Since then there have been countless new bikes, a wildly successful and consistent World Cup team, a growing company, and even a few mistakes. We sat down with Rob to talk about all that and more, including how PON Holdings came into the picture and his very recent departure from Santa Cruz
.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 160 - ROB ROSKOPP ON SKATEBOARDING, THE SYNDICATE, & LEAVING SANTA CRUZ
Jan 12th, 2022
