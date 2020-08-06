The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider [Spoiler Alert]

We're only halfway through our cross-country Field Test series, but this week's podcast is all about exactly that. Sarah and I answer a bunch of questions about our nine bikes, including favorites and least favorites, surprises, and whether we've changed our minds about the future of cross-country bikes. Warning: plenty of spoilers in this one.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 17 - XC FIELD TEST INSDER
August 6th, 2020
Spoilers included!
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
