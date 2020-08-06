The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider [Spoiler Alert]

Aug 6, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


We're only halfway through our cross-country Field Test series, but this week's podcast is all about exactly that. Sarah and I answer a bunch of questions about our nine bikes, including favorites and least favorites, surprises, and whether we've changed our minds about the future of cross-country bikes. Warning: plenty of spoilers in this one.


Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 17 - XC FIELD TEST INSDER
August 6th, 2020

Spoilers included!

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
77502 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
51792 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
49875 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
46606 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
39721 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
38319 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
34239 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33151 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 ust getting the gears turning here; PB should do a custom bike Field test. It would pit the wildest bikes out there against one another and determine if some bloke with a welder and CAAD know-how can actually create a well performing super bike. This field test would feature bikes like that of Dangerholm's builds, the Euro crazy bikes, Evan Turpen's high pivot sled, and potentially the Grim Donut. And then at the end they would be compared to the top mountain bikes from the biggest and most popular companies in the industry to see how they stack up. #PBcustomfieldtest2021

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008164
Mobile Version of Website