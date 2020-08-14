The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 18 - Electronics on Your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?

Aug 14, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


No, we're not talking e-bikes today. On the long list of topics that we riders seem to have strong, heartfelt opinions about, electronic components probably sit closer to the top than the bottom. Heck, scroll through the comment feed under a Di2, AXS, or Fox Live Valve article and you're likely to find a bunch of people who seem to believe that microchips and copper wires pose an over-priced existential threat to the sport. And while we likely won't ever have to worry about artificial intelligence choosing our lines for us, there's no denying that high-tech comes with a high price that's hard to justify. Especially when that new battery-powered thingy costs four times as much as the battery-less thingy you already have that does the job just fine. Hhmm, so what's the point?

In what turned into a bit of a 'Mike VS Mike' podcast, I make a case for electronic components while Kazimer attempts to win me over by using common sense. I'm mostly impervious to common sense, though, and I'm also convinced that electronics can offer us tangible advantages on the trail, especially in the future. After all, this isn't only about today; it's about what's going to happen way down the road. Cable-operated drivetrains and analog suspension will continue to get better and won't even disappear, that's for sure, so why shouldn't brands investigate more advanced solutions?

Kazimer votes for steel cables and analog suspension, while I'm choosing a future that uses Bluetooth and batteries. Who do you agree with?


Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 18 - ELECTRONICS ON YOUR MTB - GOOD OR BAD?
August 6th, 2020

Does anyone know where I left my charger?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
61408 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
59507 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
56838 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
50058 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
46292 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
44584 views
Field Test: Cannondale Scalpel SE 1 - The Spider Monkey
35629 views
Merida Launches UK Influenced 140mm Big Trail Hardtail
31696 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I've got AXS X01 shifting + the AXS Reverb. I'm a "shop employee" (IT guy) so I got it on discount. Even with that, I would say the value is poor, but I still like it because I'm a tech guy and it's neat. It shifts really well, never needs adjusting, and the dropper is honestly the best one I've ever used, even without the fact that it's wireless. I've never been burned by an uncharged battery but I have lots of spares because my road bike has the original Red eTap.

At full price, it's completely unjustifiable though.
  • 1 0
 Nothing wrong with it but I prefer not worry about battery charging and such, I guess I'm old school.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007980
Mobile Version of Website