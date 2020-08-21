The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode

Aug 21, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich

There isn’t a ton of hardtail content on Pinkbike, but that doesn't mean we've completely forgotten about them, especially as we're aiming to put more time and effort towards value-minded bikes and products in the future. After all, ditching rear-suspension is a sure-fire way to save some big coin. Of course, there are more reasons to ride a hardtail than the price tag, as anyone who spends all their time on one might tell you...

Episode 19 sees the crew banter about all the hardtails we've ridden and cut our teeth on, the pros and cons of that hardtail life, and give a few more whiny reasons why you don't see more reviews of them on the website.

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 19 - THE HARDTAIL EPISODE
August 21st, 2020

Is my shock locked out?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Episode 20-The Grim Donut Episode.
  • 1 0
 yo maybe episode 2030
  • 1 0
 A sexy steel hardtail is something everyone lusts after, but very few fully embrace hardtail living.

