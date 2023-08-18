The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 191 - Getting to Know Alicia Leggett

Art by Taj Mihelich

The Pinkbike podcast is always quite informal, but it may have reached new heights with this one as Alicia and I chat about her life in mountain biking.Alicia has been with Pinkbike for several years and, at Crankworx Whistler, we had the opportunity to sit down and get to know her a little better in a candid and informal conversation. Some of the elements in this conversation are unfiltered, open, and at times quite frank, which I hope isn't too out of place for regular Pinkbike Podcast listeners. At the very worst, you'll at least know us a little better for it.