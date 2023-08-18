The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 191 - Getting to Know Alicia Leggett

Aug 18, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

The Pinkbike podcast is always quite informal, but it may have reached new heights with this one as Alicia and I chat about her life in mountain biking.

Alicia has been with Pinkbike for several years and, at Crankworx Whistler, we had the opportunity to sit down and get to know her a little better in a candid and informal conversation. Some of the elements in this conversation are unfiltered, open, and at times quite frank, which I hope isn't too out of place for regular Pinkbike Podcast listeners. At the very worst, you'll at least know us a little better for it.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

