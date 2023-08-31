The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 193 - Freeride, Firefighting and Fear with Steve Vanderhoek

Aug 31, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

In this far-reaching conversation, we talk about everything from extreme injury, modern freeride, and social media, as well as the consequences of crashing such as fear or healing mental wounds. We even touch on why the modern enduro bike might just be the bike freeride has been waiting for.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

My choice.

Alicia's choice.

Matt's choice.


