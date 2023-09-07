The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 194 - Rainbow Stripes, Dream Downhill Teams & What Enduro Could Be with Miranda Miller

Art by Taj Mihelich

It's not every day you get to speak to a World Champion, it's also not every podcast when the guest is willing to give you a huge amount of honesty as they look over some of their own, and mountain biking's, greatest achievements. Miranda and I talk about where World Cup racing is going, what enduro should look like, plus which of the fast French riders she'd have on her dream World Cup team.