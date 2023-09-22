The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 196 - The Industry Ideas That Just Keep Coming Back

Sep 22, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

In this week's podcast, Dario, Kaz and Matt join me to talk about what they wish would come back, and what they hope goes forever. There are lukewarm takes, some strange tangents and some ideas that are just flatly antiquated and wrong.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

7 Comments
  • 2 0
 Some ideas are good, they just require refinement. If you look at the history of the bicycle, it started as a 2 wheeled balance bike. After it's failure, years were spent trying to make 3 and 4 wheeled machines work, before finally coming back to 2 wheels.
  • 1 0
 Other things to add the the prodigal son/ returns every 10-20 years list:
-purple anodised parts,
-silver rims
-skinwall tires...
  • 1 0
 Ain't a damned thing wrong with anodized 3D violet (purple) parts...in this, or any other, generation of mountain bikes.
  • 1 0
 as for high rise bars, Minaar said it right. its hard to set them up correctly.
  • 1 0
 Love triple j thumbs up
  • 2 3
 Bring back Levy
Below threshold threads are hidden





