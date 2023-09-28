The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 197 - Our Pedantic Pet Peeves

Sep 28, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

In this week's podcast, Dario, Kaz, and Matt join me to go over our worst and silliest complaints, as well as some of the things that never fail to put a smile on our face.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Alicia's picks:


Henry's picks:



Editor Eric's pick:



2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Would you consider a podcast on night riding? Set ups, adventures, weird stuff, what you like and don’t? Thanks!
  • 1 0
 I thought 197 was Vaea haha





