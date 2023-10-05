The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 199 - Whose XC Bike Is it Anyway?

Downhill bikes typically have 200 mm of travel, and enduro bikes around 160, but cross-country bikes could have anything between 65 and 120. Progressive and conservative bikes compete against one another at the highest level, and some of these bikes even seem like things you'd ride for fun. But where is the category going? And what do we think of the current crop?Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.Music CornerAlicia's picks:Henry's picks:Kaz's picks:Editor Eric's pick:
Please consider for Comment Gold the final visual offered by Pinkbike user @gcrider in response to the request by user @deaf-shredder, "Can you enhance that?"
From Pinkbike article:
Video: Loic Bruni's Finals Crash POV from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
Comment:
October 2, 2023
gcrider
Super Bruni was going super sonic.
Glad he is ok.
looking forward to watching the final final in msa.
His seemed to be going even faster in his final run .
and his line ever so slightly different when apearing from behind tree before the tree he clips
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25647401
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25647400
--------------
deaf-shredder (3 days ago)
Can you enhance that?
--------------
gcrider (3 days ago)
@deaf-shredder: Best I can do .Sorry.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25651023
--------------