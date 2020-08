Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 20 - MTB CONSPIRACY THEORIES

August 28th, 2020



"What was wrong with 135mm quick-release axles?!"

Sure, there could be an advanced, possibly shape-shifting reptile species who control the earth from within its hollow center. And yeah, they're probably also in charge of the chemtrails that alter our minds. But while that stuff is common knowledge, were you aware that Shimano and SRAM are keeping their inexpensive and utterly reliable gearboxes hidden behind lock and key so they can make billions selling SLX and GX replacement derailleurs? I mean, you'd be crazy to not believe in the derailleur cabal... Right?Episode 20 is all about conspiracy theories, and while I would have loved to talk about Bob Lazar, tic-tac UAPs, and strange US military patents, @mikekazimer insisted that we keep it about bikes. So, is there really a derailleur cabal? And what about all those so-called "spy shots" that sure seem staged? Does Pinkbike really have a stake in Scribd? And are bike companies planning to screw you over with hub spacing?Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.