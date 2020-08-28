Sure, there could be an advanced, possibly shape-shifting reptile species who control the earth from within its hollow center. And yeah, they're probably also in charge of the chemtrails that alter our minds. But while that stuff is common knowledge, were you aware that Shimano and SRAM are keeping their inexpensive and utterly reliable gearboxes hidden behind lock and key so they can make billions selling SLX and GX replacement derailleurs? I mean, you'd be crazy to not believe in the derailleur cabal... Right?
Episode 20 is all about conspiracy theories, and while I would have loved to talk about Bob Lazar, tic-tac UAPs, and strange US military patents, @mikekazimer
insisted that we keep it about bikes. So, is there really a derailleur cabal? And what about all those so-called "spy shots" that sure seem staged? Does Pinkbike really have a stake in Scribd? And are bike companies planning to screw you over with hub spacing?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 20 - MTB CONSPIRACY THEORIES
August 28th, 2020
"What was wrong with 135mm quick-release axles?!"
What are your favourite trails, home and away?
Levy and Sarah, what’s the gnarliest you could get w those cross/down country bikes? Would they fall apart on Treasure Trail or something similar?
Do tattoos change the type of person you attract?
Why aren’t there more videos of Levy’s Mini driving around. Is it because it is always broken?
