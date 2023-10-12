The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 200 - Troy Brosnan on Bike Development, Teammates & the Problem with Consistency

Troy Brosnan is a downhill athlete with a record like few others. As somebody who's only ridden for two World Cup teams in over a decade in the sport, he's ridden some period-defining bikes against some teammates that rank amongst the all-time greats. We sat down in Mont-Sainte-Anne to find out more.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.Music CornerAlicia's picks:Henry's picks:Kaz's picks:Dario's pick: