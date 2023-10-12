The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 200 - Troy Brosnan on Bike Development, Teammates & the Problem with Consistency

Oct 12, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Troy Brosnan is a downhill athlete with a record like few others. As somebody who's only ridden for two World Cup teams in over a decade in the sport, he's ridden some period-defining bikes against some teammates that rank amongst the all-time greats. We sat down in Mont-Sainte-Anne to find out more.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Music Corner

Alicia's picks:


Henry's picks:


Kaz's picks:


Dario's pick:



Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Troy Brosnan


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
276 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
157835 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
109880 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
88146 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
60671 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59333 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
48869 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35230 views
Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
32183 views

5 Comments
  • 1 0
 Remember how levy used to ask guests if they had experienced aliens, I think Henry needs to ask in his dry UK way somthing along the lines of if the guest was on death row what their last mean would be. Idk just an idea to keep the topic irrelevant and listening experience better. Just a thought
  • 3 1
 Don't need a ton of details but is Levy ok?
  • 5 0
 I don't have much information that I can give you, as quite simply I can't just go sprouting or speculating about somebody's private life (whether it's good, bad or whatever). He shares as much as he likes and if that means sharing nothing then that's just something you will have to accept. It's not as I'd like it, and I just want everyone to be happy and enjoying themselves - and I mean that both in terms of PB staff and PB readers - but it's not up to me to try and connect the two groups. I hope you can understand.
  • 1 0
 Some religions have been waiting for the return of their messiah for thousands of years, I still have hope for ours.
  • 4 4
 Cool.....but where's Levy?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045111
Mobile Version of Website