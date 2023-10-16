The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 201 - Wyn Masters on Privateers, Enduro, & Staying Authentic

Oct 16, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

Wyn's efforts to support privateers shouldn't be understated and, for such an established World Cup rider, his refreshing take on what downhill should be manages to articulate thoughts many of us may well have had.

During the next month, we'll be going to podcasts every Monday and Thursday, and we hope you enjoy this cadence.


Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Subscribe to the podcast via your preferred service (Apple, Spotify, RSS, Megaphone, etc.), or visit the Pinkbike Podcast tag page for the complete list of episodes.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Wyn Masters


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
278 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
174439 views
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2023
157543 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
105710 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2023
80566 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
67854 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
54244 views
Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023
45349 views
Yeti Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website Sales
40975 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.063239
Mobile Version of Website