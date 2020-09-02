The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About

Sep 2, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


I wasn't there when a teenaged @mikekazimer said, ''Disc brakes won't ever be a thing,'' but I can certainly remember working on some examples that made me appreciate the power and reliability of V-brakes, as crazy as that sounds. Speaking of questionable choices, it sounds like @sarahmoore still wants to use her Shimano Dual Control shift/brake levers, and I once preferred old-school geometry. You already know that shop rat Kazimer was wrong and disc brakes got way better, and it's probably safe to assume you're not still rocking Dual Control levers. You could also argue that modern geometry is the most important thing to happen to mountain bikes since someone put knobs on tires, despite some idiot thinking that a 400mm reach makes sense for a size large.

Admitting you were wrong usually isn't fun, but it was today: Episode 21 is all about eating crow.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 21 - STUFF WE WERE WRONG ABOUT
Sept 2nd, 2020

Does Kazimer still have a secret stash of V-brake pads?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 2020 has been the roller-coaster ride from hell and I'm one of the lucky ones. Amongst all the chaos this podcast is a little piece of normality that I really look forward too every week. Thanks Mike and the PB crew for putting this together. Cheers Dan
  • 2 0
 Question for next time: How do you all go about deciding when to wear additional protective gear? Mostly referring to a full face helmet. Is it a super calculated process or more just what you're feeling like on a given day? Thanks.
  • 4 0
 You were wrong about the April's fool Grim Donut video. Haven't listened to the podcast yet, but I am sure you regret upsetting the ENTIRE WORLD :-)
  • 1 0
 Prefer the Shimano road disc brakes brake action, shift quality and hood shape over SRAM but absolutely hate the brake lever moving sideways. So putting up with SRAM until wireless DI2 finally comes around (because retrofitting DI2 as it is now seems ridiculously complicated from a "what parts work with which other parts and what junctions, cables, connectors do I even need" point of view)...
  • 2 0
 Just came here to say that you guys are doing an amazing job with this podcast. Keep it up! Smile
  • 1 0
 In the next episode you should address the latency of the first real fantasy league results of the year. Smile
The podcast is great, please keep it running!

