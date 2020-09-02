I wasn't there when a teenaged @mikekazimer
said, ''Disc brakes won't ever be a thing,
'' but I can certainly remember working on some examples that made me appreciate the power and reliability of V-brakes, as crazy as that sounds. Speaking of questionable choices, it sounds like @sarahmoore
still wants to use her Shimano Dual Control shift/brake levers, and I once preferred old-school geometry. You already know that shop rat Kazimer was wrong and disc brakes got way better, and it's probably safe to assume you're not still rocking Dual Control levers. You could also argue that modern geometry is the most important thing to happen to mountain bikes since someone put knobs on tires, despite some idiot thinking that a 400mm reach makes sense for a size large.
Admitting you were wrong usually isn't fun, but it was today: Episode 21 is all about eating crow.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 21 - STUFF WE WERE WRONG ABOUT
Sept 2nd, 2020
Does Kazimer still have a secret stash of V-brake pads?
