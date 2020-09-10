The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?

Sep 10, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Would you say that your style on the bike mirrors your lifestyle off of it?

In my experience, the answer to that question is often 'yes,' with those who take more than enough chances on the bike usually doing the same in their day-to-day life and vice versa. Back in October of last year, I wrote an op-ed on this very topic and used friends of mine as examples to illustrate my point, including the ever-responsible and in control @mikekazimer. ''If you did a few laps with Kazimer, you probably won't see any drama,'' I said. ''Instead, it's calm, cool, and collected riding that, as far as I can tell, matches his usual off-bike demeanor.''

On the other end of the sketchy spectrum, we've all got a buddy or two who seem to depend on nothing more than luck to hold it together, be it their life or most of their rides. They usually pull it off somehow, but 'disaster pending' is probably the best way to describe, well, most things about them.

So how about you: Does your riding style match your lifestyle, or do the two contrast each other?

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 22 - DOES YOUR RIDING STYLE MATCH YOUR PERSONALITY?
Sept 10th, 2020

Sketchy on the bike, sketchy off the bike?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
88826 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
58769 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
54529 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
50863 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Cool Things From Eurobike That Never Made It Big
36624 views
Bike Check: Florian Nicolai's Trek Slash Component by Component
34374 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
32912 views
Video: Friday Fails #134
32403 views

15 Comments

  • 1 0
 Biking is a bit of a stress reliever for me. I try to be pretty relaxed off the bike and take things as they come, practical spending and planning, work a boring office job, etc.

Get on the bike - friggin sender, bud. I put my plus tire hardtail through hell and back and let loose with jibbing, skidding, mach chicken smashing through rock gardens, and park laps. Thing looks clapped but it’s got excellent kit hanging off the frame so I feel confident doing objectively stupid things on it. I’m bringing it to Pisgah and Snowshoe later this month and am half expecting to come back with a cracked frame.
  • 1 0
 Not sure what frame you have, but if you gave your dealer this description of your riding style they sure must have been able to offer you something that's going to keep up just fine. Hardtail frames can be made strong quite easily. Everything else will break before a proper strong hardtail frame does.
  • 1 0
 Riding bikes properly can be a good pressure relief. I might be much more aggressive and sketchy if I wouldn't be able to ride (or do something similar). As it is, it allows me to focus all that on my riding. My driving style (in cars) is boring (but safe and fuel efficient) as hell. When I see others drive their car aggressive and reckless, I realize the rest of their lives must be boring (though maybe still efficient) as hell.
  • 1 1
 Mike Levy you re the best and PB editors should know it ! Im so glad that the podcast is

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests


you re doing such a damn good job ! your own way to be set off free off the bike
  • 3 0
 I think it more reflects my moods - feeling aggressive , mellow, out fooling around, exploring etc..
  • 2 2
 The emphasis on 'riding style' is literally one of the dumbest aspects of mountain biking.
Does you car 'driving style' match your personality?
Does your phone 'texting style' match your personality?
Who fakking cares?
None of this narcissist discussion is important or even worth talking about, lighting a wheel on fire hoping to seal a bead is worthless but more relevant.
  • 1 0
 LOL couldn't agree more with this. It's like asking did you match your socks today when you got up. XD
  • 1 0
 If you strip away the entire concept of style, doesn't riding just become exercise?

I ride because it's what I love. Like a lot of people here I hope, bikes are an essential part of my identity. Style, and (as much as I hate to admit it) fashion are what make riding a form of personal expression.

Now I do try not to make too many claims about my style, since I'm pretty sure there is a lot less of it than I'd like to think, but I it's fun seeing how different people take different approaches to riding the same trails.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy Linus Tech Tips is famous for dropping things that he is reviewing:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TAOCiVa3R0
  • 1 1
 What does that mean?, if I am overweight, I should ride electrics?, if I'm skinny, I should ride XC?, If I can push 200 lbs, I should do only DH?
  • 4 0
 @ eugenux: That's your physique - not your personality.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely. Both on and off the bike, I can’t commit.
  • 1 0
 Yea, I’m just holding on and hoping for the best
  • 1 0
 You guys need to get @jasonlucas in one of these podcasts
  • 1 0
 Yup.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010395
Mobile Version of Website