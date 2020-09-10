Would you say that your style on the bike mirrors your lifestyle off of it?
In my experience, the answer to that question is often 'yes,' with those who take more than enough chances on the bike usually doing the same in their day-to-day life and vice versa. Back in October of last year, I wrote an op-ed on this very topic and used friends of mine
as examples to illustrate my point, including the ever-responsible and in control @mikekazimer
. ''If you did a few laps with Kazimer, you probably won't see any drama,
'' I said. ''Instead, it's calm, cool, and collected riding that, as far as I can tell, matches his usual off-bike demeanor.
''
On the other end of the sketchy spectrum, we've all got a buddy or two who seem to depend on nothing more than luck to hold it together, be it their life or most of their rides. They usually pull it off somehow, but 'disaster pending' is probably the best way to describe, well, most things about them.
So how about you: Does your riding style match your lifestyle, or do the two contrast each other?
Available on Apple Podcasts
, Spotify
, Google Play
, or wherever else you get your podcasts.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 22 - DOES YOUR RIDING STYLE MATCH YOUR PERSONALITY?
Sept 10th, 2020
Sketchy on the bike, sketchy off the bike?
15 Comments
Get on the bike - friggin sender, bud. I put my plus tire hardtail through hell and back and let loose with jibbing, skidding, mach chicken smashing through rock gardens, and park laps. Thing looks clapped but it’s got excellent kit hanging off the frame so I feel confident doing objectively stupid things on it. I’m bringing it to Pisgah and Snowshoe later this month and am half expecting to come back with a cracked frame.
you re doing such a damn good job ! your own way to be set off free off the bike
Does you car 'driving style' match your personality?
Does your phone 'texting style' match your personality?
Who fakking cares?
None of this narcissist discussion is important or even worth talking about, lighting a wheel on fire hoping to seal a bead is worthless but more relevant.
I ride because it's what I love. Like a lot of people here I hope, bikes are an essential part of my identity. Style, and (as much as I hate to admit it) fashion are what make riding a form of personal expression.
Now I do try not to make too many claims about my style, since I'm pretty sure there is a lot less of it than I'd like to think, but I it's fun seeing how different people take different approaches to riding the same trails.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TAOCiVa3R0
Post a Comment