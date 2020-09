Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 22 - DOES YOUR RIDING STYLE MATCH YOUR PERSONALITY?

Sept 10th, 2020



Sketchy on the bike, sketchy off the bike?

Would you say that your style on the bike mirrors your lifestyle off of it?

In my experience, the answer to that question is often 'yes,' with those who take more than enough chances on the bike usually doing the same in their day-to-day life and vice versa. Back in October of last year, I wrote an op-ed on this very topic and used friends of mine as examples to illustrate my point, including the ever-responsible and in control @mikekazimer. On the other end of the sketchy spectrum, we've all got a buddy or two who seem to depend on nothing more than luck to hold it together, be it their life or most of their rides. They usually pull it off somehow, but 'disaster pending' is probably the best way to describe, well, most things about them.

So how about you: Does your riding style match your lifestyle, or do the two contrast each other?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.