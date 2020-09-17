The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!

Sep 17, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Better late than never, right? The second chapter of the Grim Donut was just released and, well, it didn't really go how we expected. The Donut's conception was equal parts tongue-in-cheek and genuine curiosity, but we never thought it'd actually work. Fine, it doesn't work everywhere, but if you watched the video, you'll know that it certainly seems to work well when pointed down some steep, fast terrain. In timed testing, ex-EWS racer and full-time maniac Yoann Barelli went six-seconds quicker on the Donut over just two-minutes; that's a massive improvement in this world. Oh, and that was also his first time on the bike. And the chain jammed off halfway down...

The Donut being unexpectedly fast meant that the second video had to change course a bit. And now that our joke of a bike has shown a bit of promise, we should probably start thinking about an updated prototype.

Episode 23 is all things Grim Donut; we chat about filming, what we expected to happen and what actually happened, and our EWS dreams with V2 of the Donut.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 23 - GRIM DONUT 2 IS LIVE!
Sept 17th, 2020

Yeah, but why isn't part 3 done yet?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Enduro Bikes Grim Grim Donut Brian Park James Smurthwaite Jason Lucas Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Yoann Barelli


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Grim Donut release and Canyon CEO Roman Arnold steps down on the same day.....coincidence or part of Pinkbikes master plan???
  • 1 0
 Was it mainly faster because of the long chain stays and coil shock or the low bb and slack head angle. Maybe make an adjustable mule and get testing.. seems like the industry still has a fair bit of evolution ahead of it.
  • 1 0
 Have you ever considered putting a skid plate on the BB shell of the grim Donut like they have on racing trucks? It might help prevent it being hung up on the rough stuff.
  • 1 0
 ooooo

Post a Comment



