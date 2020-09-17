Better late than never, right? The second chapter of the Grim Donut was just released
and, well, it didn't really go how we expected. The Donut's conception
was equal parts tongue-in-cheek and genuine curiosity, but we never thought it'd actually work. Fine, it doesn't work everywhere
, but if you watched the video, you'll know that it certainly seems to work well when pointed down some steep, fast terrain. In timed testing, ex-EWS racer and full-time maniac Yoann Barelli went six-seconds quicker on the Donut over just two-minutes; that's a massive improvement in this world. Oh, and that was also his first time on the bike. And the chain jammed off halfway down...
The Donut being unexpectedly fast meant that the second video had to change course a bit. And now that our joke of a bike has shown a bit of promise, we should probably start thinking about an updated prototype.
Episode 23 is all things Grim Donut; we chat about filming, what we expected to happen and what actually happened, and our EWS dreams with V2 of the Donut.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 23 - GRIM DONUT 2 IS LIVE!
Sept 17th, 2020
Yeah, but why isn't part 3 done yet?
