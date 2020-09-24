THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?

I've you've spent any time on a proper downhill bike, you'll know why we love 'em. All that suspension, traction, and geometry, combined with more reliable components, can turn seriously scary terrain into a good time, and any downhill bike on the market can make you feel like a World Cup pro. So how come we're wondering why you'd buy one?
The answer is obvious and the same reason you might buy anything: Because they're fun and that's all the reason you need. But thinking a bit more practically, as many riders must, does the modern enduro bike make more sense for anyone who's not planning on doing lift-assisted three-minute race runs on the weekends? After all, they won't hold most of us back on most trails, and they can be pedaled to the top of the mountain easily, making them much more versatile than a downhill sled. So if you want a capable bike and the most saddle-time for your money, an enduro machine might make the most sense.
Don't worry, the downhill bike isn't going anywhere, no matter how enduro it gets around here. We've also got a couple of the latest downhill rigs in for testing, so stay tuned for those.
