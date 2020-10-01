While our last Field Test series saw us pit a handful of the latest short-travel bikes against each other in a Lycra-inspired cage match, you can expect more suspension and less exposed skin as we get back to trail and enduro bikes for the next Field Test.
The trail-ish category that I'll be on includes Giant's Live Valve-equipped Trance X Pro Advanced
, Salsa's very purple Blackthorn
, Ibis' fourth-generation Mojo
, Actofive's P-Trail for a wildcard
, and another soon-to-be-released machine. On the enduro front, @mikekazimer
has got himself Trek's new Slash
and Rocky Mountain's new Altitude
, Propain's big-travel Spindrift
, Kavenz's high-pivot machine
, and two more mystery bikes that you'll find out about in a few weeks. All of them will get the Field Test treatment, including control tires and so many timed laps that I'm getting tired just thinking about it. We'll be timing everything, of course, including splits for different climbing and descending sections, and @brianpark
says that I have to do an improved version of the Efficiency Test. There's the Huck to Flat as well, and I feel like I need to make amends for that last Impossible Climb...
Episode 25 is all about our upcoming trail and enduro bike Field Test!
Available on Apple Podcasts
, Spotify
, Google Play
, or wherever else you get your podcasts.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 25 - FALL FIELD TEST PREVIEW
Oct 1st, 2020
Should we wear Lycra anyway?
