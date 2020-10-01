The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview

Oct 1, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


While our last Field Test series saw us pit a handful of the latest short-travel bikes against each other in a Lycra-inspired cage match, you can expect more suspension and less exposed skin as we get back to trail and enduro bikes for the next Field Test.

The trail-ish category that I'll be on includes Giant's Live Valve-equipped Trance X Pro Advanced, Salsa's very purple Blackthorn, Ibis' fourth-generation Mojo, Actofive's P-Trail for a wildcard, and another soon-to-be-released machine. On the enduro front, @mikekazimer has got himself Trek's new Slash and Rocky Mountain's new Altitude, Propain's big-travel Spindrift, Kavenz's high-pivot machine, and two more mystery bikes that you'll find out about in a few weeks. All of them will get the Field Test treatment, including control tires and so many timed laps that I'm getting tired just thinking about it. We'll be timing everything, of course, including splits for different climbing and descending sections, and @brianpark says that I have to do an improved version of the Efficiency Test. There's the Huck to Flat as well, and I feel like I need to make amends for that last Impossible Climb...

Episode 25 is all about our upcoming trail and enduro bike Field Test!

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 25 - FALL FIELD TEST PREVIEW
Oct 1st, 2020

Should we wear Lycra anyway?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

24 Comments

  • 5 0
 I have a question for the crew. How do you try to keep secret about pre release products that you recive? Do you have to cover it with a tarp or something when driving to the trails. Or what if you have a not yet released part on your bike or an entire unreleased bike, and you are having a friendly conversation with a stranger out on the trails? If they say "Hey whats that" what do you say? This i really want to know.
  • 1 0
 Have always wondered this as well - Seems like Squamish / B-Ham are places where people know whats up and would be snapping pics.
  • 2 0
 Did a shuttle lap with the SRAM guys when they were testing AXS Reverb's, they told us not to take pics and don't ask any questions. Kind of dicks about it
  • 6 0
 @mtbgreg80302: ah yes testing the dropper post on the downhills only
  • 3 0
 @mtbgreg80302: the industry too cool bro thing needs to stop. Its what Brian was talking about in the bike shop episode a while back and the comments ripped him apart about it ironically.
  • 2 0
 It's just mountain bikes. It's not like there are paparazzi hiding in the bushes along trails to snap a photo of a new bike. When asked on the trails they probably just say its a new session, and the questioner will be like "oh yeah, it looks like a session"
  • 3 0
 Any possibility to include the winners from last year in the field test or at least make some comparisons to them? Particularly with the spec enduro getting near universal praise, it would be nice to see how it compares to this year's crop of bikes.
  • 4 0
 Also I hope its not Forbidden to have two high pivot bikes in the enduro category. ;P
  • 2 0
 It would be great to compare against the new Meta TR, that's definitely in the Trail-ish category and was a big hit on the Budget Test last year!
  • 1 0
 Add the Ransom to that list.
  • 5 0
 Upvote me if you want to be called a pinker
  • 4 0
 I just want a downhill bike field test :/
  • 2 0
 So you’re telling me the new range/shore will be out in the next few weeks?
  • 1 0
 already leaked in a shop, maybe a week or two
  • 1 0
 You guys forgot the millyard racing bike! Who wouldn’t want to ride the wild sealed drivetrain single sided rear end, with oleo dampers on both ends.
  • 2 0
 Stump jumper for sure. Looks rad to.
  • 1 0
 I really hope that the new Esker Rowl is in the mix for the trail bike category.
  • 1 0
 Let us guess....mmm...new Mega and maybe the new Nomad?
  • 1 0
 Stop teasing the Salsas and show me the info!
  • 1 0
 New stump jumper is due in the next couple of weeks
  • 1 0
 Why no Meta TR for the trail(-ish) field bike test?
  • 2 1
 Pinkers are Stinkers.
  • 1 4
 Good to see that only one of these bikes have super boost 157, the insignificant Salsa. Boycott trail bike Super Boost, stop letting bike companies make bikes less rideable.
  • 1 0
 No.

