Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 26 - THE THREE MOST IMPORTANT MOUNTAIN BIKES

Oct 8, 2020



Does anyone have the Redalp on their list?

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

While mountain biking doesn't have the long history that most mainstream sports can brag about, our gear-centric niche has seen plenty of notable and important mountain bikes over the years. What makes a bike important? Well, that's up for debate, which is exactly what we do in episode 26.For @mikekazimer and myself, 'most important' means bikes that changed the game a bit but also one or two that we lusted after. My pick includes Kona's Process 111, Rocky Mountain's RM9, and all the early Intense M-series machines that Palmer, Tomac, and many other legends raced. Kazimer picked the 2013/14 Specialized Enduro, Intense M1, and Santa Cruz's Blur 4X. James has Chris Porter's Nicolai Ion 16, YT's Sponsoree, and the Scott Spark on his list. @brianpark thought about it more than the rest of us (of course) and picked the '81 Stumpjumper, AMP's B2 from 1993, and the first Santa Cruz Nomad.So, what does 'most important' mean to you? And what three bikes are you going to put on your list?Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.