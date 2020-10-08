THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 26 - THE THREE MOST IMPORTANT MOUNTAIN BIKES

While mountain biking doesn't have the long history that most mainstream sports can brag about, our gear-centric niche has seen plenty of notable and important mountain bikes over the years. What makes a bike important? Well, that's up for debate, which is exactly what we do in episode 26.
For @mikekazimer
and myself, 'most important' means bikes that changed the game a bit but also one or two that we lusted after. My pick includes Kona's Process 111, Rocky Mountain's RM9, and all the early Intense M-series machines that Palmer, Tomac, and many other legends raced. Kazimer picked the 2013/14 Specialized Enduro, Intense M1, and Santa Cruz's Blur 4X. James has Chris Porter's Nicolai Ion 16, YT's Sponsoree, and the Scott Spark on his list. @brianpark
thought about it more than the rest of us (of course) and picked the '81 Stumpjumper, AMP's B2 from 1993, and the first Santa Cruz Nomad.
So, what does 'most important' mean to you? And what three bikes are you going to put on your list?
Oct 8, 2020
Does anyone have the Redalp on their list?
I haven’t been at it for terribly long. But I’m thinking maybe the First specialized enduro with 29” wheels is a good choice (ahead of its time). Maybe the gen2 patrol also since it kind of sparked the super slack and short offset fork trend?
