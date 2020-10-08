The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes

Oct 8, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


While mountain biking doesn't have the long history that most mainstream sports can brag about, our gear-centric niche has seen plenty of notable and important mountain bikes over the years. What makes a bike important? Well, that's up for debate, which is exactly what we do in episode 26.

For @mikekazimer and myself, 'most important' means bikes that changed the game a bit but also one or two that we lusted after. My pick includes Kona's Process 111, Rocky Mountain's RM9, and all the early Intense M-series machines that Palmer, Tomac, and many other legends raced. Kazimer picked the 2013/14 Specialized Enduro, Intense M1, and Santa Cruz's Blur 4X. James has Chris Porter's Nicolai Ion 16, YT's Sponsoree, and the Scott Spark on his list. @brianpark thought about it more than the rest of us (of course) and picked the '81 Stumpjumper, AMP's B2 from 1993, and the first Santa Cruz Nomad.

So, what does 'most important' mean to you? And what three bikes are you going to put on your list?

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 26 - THE THREE MOST IMPORTANT MOUNTAIN BIKES
Oct 8, 2020

Does anyone have the Redalp on their list?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


19 Comments

  • 8 0
 My three most important are the 3 in my garage. One is mine and the others are my boys, 9 and 13. It is so amazing taking them out to ride!
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it.. Mine, my 2yr old's balance bike, and my 4yr old's Early Rider 16" belt drive. My son (4) is starting to hit dirt with minimal climbs, my daughter (2) rocks the balance bike around our hood.
  • 6 0
 OG process 111 is king!
I haven’t been at it for terribly long. But I’m thinking maybe the First specialized enduro with 29” wheels is a good choice (ahead of its time). Maybe the gen2 patrol also since it kind of sparked the super slack and short offset fork trend?
  • 5 0
 Kazimer is SOOO close if not spot on, imo. The 13/14 Enduro was SO FAR ahead of its time, and basically created that segment for mountain bikes a decade before anyone else used that term. I understand the Nomad choice by Brian but it was a reaction to the Enduro. The M1 absolutely needs to be on the list. There is NO other mountain bike that got rebranded and raced by SO MANY WC teams in any disciplines. I certainly don't follow xc trends as much but the Blur 4x and a lot of other 4x bikes during that time were essentially downcountry bikes decades before anyone thought of that silly term.
  • 1 0
 sorry I meant to say the 2006 Enduro was the super important one.
  • 2 0
 Blur 4x was a legendary bike and concept. Ratboy should be on that thing
  • 3 0
 Kona Stinky- if we had phones and YouTube/insta in 2009, Friday Fails would be 96% fullface-sunglasses, Roach pads and Kona Stinkys
  • 1 0
 First Enduro 29 for bringing big wheels to the long travel bikes, Trek session for the memes and Schwinn Cruiser from 1973 without which we wouldn’t have this whole fun sport.
  • 1 0
 For better or for worse, I don't know how you can look at what wheelsize everyone is running and not mention a Gary Fisher or Niner 29er, at least a trailbike like the Hifi or WFO.
  • 3 0
 Slingshot, Klein Mantra and Softride.
  • 2 0
 Any glossy Klein for the 90's, Manitou Full Suspension bikes and Specialized Pitch. The pitch was my first real enduro bike.
  • 1 0
 Nothing better than a Klein paint job and a hand welded Manitou.
  • 2 0
 2004 Norco six... rode it downhill and uphill.. first truly capable all mountain bike
  • 1 0
 since its episode 26...should be the 26ers from the 90's that got mountain biking on the map
  • 1 0
 I’m still kicking myself for choosing a 2013 giant reign instead of a 2013 specialized enduro.
  • 1 0
 I know it won't be my 2005 Gary Fisher Cake DLX
  • 1 0
 when stevie smith won at MSA DH
  • 1 0
 I pick the Balfa BB7, the Trek 69'er, and the Cannondale Raven!
  • 1 0
 I did so much googling during this one.

Post a Comment



