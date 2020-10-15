The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 27 - The World Champs Special

Oct 15, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


With everything delayed or outright canceled due to the pandemic, it's been a lean year for race fans. But when it rains, it... snows? The World Championships saw racers face some of the muddiest, trickiest conditions in years, with rain and snow turning the usual Leogang hardpack into a wild event for everyone. Episode 27 is all about the stripes, with us unpacking the weather, the gear, and the unexpected results.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 27 - THE WORLD CHAMPS SPECIAL
Oct 15th, 2020

It's all about those stripes.

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Leogang Dh World Champs 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
182556 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
112357 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94477 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
71262 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58533 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
55789 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
53179 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
52454 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Could you get some interviewees from like "traditional" sports media to talk little a bit about how mountain biking and downhill's (lack of) popularity compares to some other sports? After the world champs, I was curious to see what kind of coverage they got and from what I've seen, the answer is pretty much zero all around. Only mention I found was a short blurb from BBC. Seems like even scottish newspapers didn't cover Reece's win from what googled. I mean it's not a surprise to anyone that mtb (and downhill especially) is a pretty niche sport, but I was still kinda surprised.

Would be interested to hear perspectives from "normal" sports media on how the mtb scene is viewed (or rather isn't at all atm). I'm sure there'd be some voices who'd be familiar enough with both sides to offer some insight.
  • 1 0
 Nice one fella's. This podcast is quickly becoming my go to as soon as it is released!
  • 1 0
 Does anyone have a link to vlad application video?
  • 1 0
 It's not public, but I think we've gotta work on publishing it. It's so ridiculous.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008457
Mobile Version of Website