With everything delayed or outright canceled due to the pandemic, it's been a lean year for race fans. But when it rains, it... snows? The World Championships saw racers face some of the muddiest, trickiest conditions in years, with rain and snow turning the usual Leogang hardpack into a wild event for everyone. Episode 27 is all about the stripes, with us unpacking the weather, the gear, and the unexpected results.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 27 - THE WORLD CHAMPS SPECIAL Oct 15th, 2020
It's all about those stripes.
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Would be interested to hear perspectives from "normal" sports media on how the mtb scene is viewed (or rather isn't at all atm). I'm sure there'd be some voices who'd be familiar enough with both sides to offer some insight.
