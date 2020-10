Art by Taj Mihelich

Elorie Slater, Pivot Cycles Marketing Manager



Having cut her cycling industry teeth as a mountain bike shop owner, Elorie has sought to open doors for female-identifying riders with each new professional opportunity. She now serves as the Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles, teaches dealer training workshops, and sits on the advisory board for Ride MTB Day. Kelli Emmett, Juliana Bicycles Brand Manager



Long time XC and Enduro athlete Kelli Emmett transitioned from racing to working for Juliana Bicycles in Sports Marketing a few years ago. She is currently the Brand Manager of Juliana and interested in helping those who identify as women progress in mountain biking. Brook Hopper, Liv Global Marketing Manager



Brook is the Global Marketing Manager for Liv Cycling. A former XC racer herself, Brook has been in the outdoor industry for 20 years and is a passionate defender of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and draws inspiration from her daughter in her efforts to fight for a better and more equitable world.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 28 - ALL ABOUT WOMEN'S BIKES

Oct 29th, 2020



We discuss the benefits and disadvantages to different approaches that brands can take to getting more women riding bikes.

Inspired by our "Things We Were Wrong About" podcast, we discuss the advantages and disadvantages to different approaches that brands take to women's bikes. I also interviewed three of the industry's leading female marketers from three brands with very different approaches. We chatted with Kelli Emmett, the Brand Manager at Juliana Bicycles, Brook Hopper, the Global Marketing Manager at Liv Cycling, and Elorie Slater, the Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles. All three came to cycling from different backgrounds and work for brands that have entirely different approaches to designing bikes and marketing to women, which made for an interesting conversation.PS. What's the lamest MTB marketing copy you've ever read? Let us know in the comments. We need a good punishment ad read for Levy when he's back from testing fields.Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.