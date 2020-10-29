THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 28 - ALL ABOUT WOMEN'S BIKES

Elorie Slater, Pivot Cycles Marketing Manager



Having cut her cycling industry teeth as a mountain bike shop owner, Elorie has sought to open doors for female-identifying riders with each new professional opportunity. She now serves as the Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles, teaches dealer training workshops, and sits on the advisory board for Ride MTB Day.

Kelli Emmett, Juliana Bicycles Brand Manager



Long time XC and Enduro athlete Kelli Emmett transitioned from racing to working for Juliana Bicycles in Sports Marketing a few years ago. She is currently the Brand Manager of Juliana and interested in helping those who identify as women progress in mountain biking.