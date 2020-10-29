THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 28 - ALL ABOUT WOMEN'S BIKES

Inspired by our "Things We Were Wrong About" podcast, we discuss the advantages and disadvantages to different approaches that brands take to women's bikes. I also interviewed three of the industry's leading female marketers from three brands with very different approaches. We chatted with Kelli Emmett, the Brand Manager at Juliana Bicycles, Brook Hopper, the Global Marketing Manager at Liv Cycling, and Elorie Slater, the Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles. All three came to cycling from different backgrounds and work for brands that have entirely different approaches to designing bikes and marketing to women, which made for an interesting conversation.
PS. What's the lamest MTB marketing copy you've ever read? Let us know in the comments. We need a good punishment ad read for Levy when he's back from testing fields.
Available on Apple Podcasts
, Spotify
, Google Play
, or wherever else you get your podcasts.
Elorie Slater, Pivot Cycles Marketing ManagerHaving cut her cycling industry teeth as a mountain bike shop owner, Elorie has sought to open doors for female-identifying riders with each new professional opportunity. She now serves as the Marketing Manager at Pivot Cycles, teaches dealer training workshops, and sits on the advisory board for Ride MTB Day. Kelli Emmett, Juliana Bicycles Brand ManagerLong time XC and Enduro athlete Kelli Emmett transitioned from racing to working for Juliana Bicycles in Sports Marketing a few years ago. She is currently the Brand Manager of Juliana and interested in helping those who identify as women progress in mountain biking. Brook Hopper, Liv Global Marketing ManagerBrook is the Global Marketing Manager for Liv Cycling. A former XC racer herself, Brook has been in the outdoor industry for 20 years and is a passionate defender of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and draws inspiration from her daughter in her efforts to fight for a better and more equitable world. THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 28 - ALL ABOUT WOMEN'S BIKES
Oct 29th, 2020
We discuss the benefits and disadvantages to different approaches that brands can take to getting more women riding bikes.
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Previous Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?Episode 3 - Pond Beaver TechEpisode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?Episode 7 - Wild Project BikesEpisode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike SetupEpisode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad? Episode 19 - The Hardtail EpisodeEpisode 20 - MTB Conspiracy TheoriesEpisode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong AboutEpisode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain BikesEpisode 27 - World Champs Special
15 Comments
I could be totally wrong, though, since I don’t pay too much attention to them because I can’t afford the Santa Cruz tax...
Post a Comment