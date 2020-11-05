If you've been riding for a couple of decades or more, you might remember the golden days of freeriding where it seemed like new heights (and distances) were being reached each month. The days of shoprats playing New World Disorder 5 on repeat endlessly are long gone, but does that mean freeride is dead? Or maybe it's just slopestyle? Speaking of that, what's with Crankworx not including skinnies and teeter-totters on the course anymore? Only joking...
Episode 29 is all things freeride, and I swear there's more to it than Kazimer and I talking about "The good ole days."
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 29 - FREERIDE OR DIE
Oct 5th, 2020
Skinnies and wheelie drops or flips and spins?
