The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 29 - Freeride or Die!

Nov 5, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


If you've been riding for a couple of decades or more, you might remember the golden days of freeriding where it seemed like new heights (and distances) were being reached each month. The days of shoprats playing New World Disorder 5 on repeat endlessly are long gone, but does that mean freeride is dead? Or maybe it's just slopestyle? Speaking of that, what's with Crankworx not including skinnies and teeter-totters on the course anymore? Only joking...

Episode 29 is all things freeride, and I swear there's more to it than Kazimer and I talking about "The good ole days."

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 29 - FREERIDE OR DIE
Oct 5th, 2020

Skinnies and wheelie drops or flips and spins?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

8 Comments

  • 9 0
 Coming in 2021 Pinkbike is redefining the sport of MTB (once again) with the most technologically advanced skinny shredder: The Grim Churro. Coming standard with OneUp components new stem integrated airbag and auto-balancing handlebars. With its stiff chassis, limitless travel, and progressive 77 degree head tube angle optimized for “hucking to flat”, you can wheelie drop any roof with full confidence. Freeride or die.
  • 3 0
 I thought episode 29 would be about wheel size...
  • 7 0
 They're saving that for episode 32.
  • 1 0
 I haven't done a wheelie drop since I had my GT Ruckus. Loading dock was only 3 feet high.
  • 1 0
 "BBQ Beer Freeride" m.youtube.com/watch?v=2W6E1jxrADg

Maybe the LooseRiders could make a jersey out if it?
  • 1 0
 When the first episode of the Field Test will be published? Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Next couple of weeks!
  • 1 0
 Never choose Die.

