Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 30 - WOULD YOU RATHER

Oct 5th, 2020



Wheelie like Wyn Masters or corner like Bryn Atkinson?

Inspired by our poll last week that had us pondering what we would choose between a bike with 2020 geometry with parts from the year 2000, geometry from the year 2000 with parts from the year 2020, or geometry and parts from 2010, we dug into the archives for Richard Cunningham's Would You Rather article and James Smurthwaite, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park and I answered some rapid-fire questions for the podcast.Would you rather wheelie like Wyn Masters or corner like Bryn Atkinson? Ride anytime you want or have one perfect ride per week? Episode 30 will make you ponder some difficult choices that you're unlikely to ever have to make, but that doesn't make choosing any less difficult.Available on Apple Podcasts Google Play , or wherever else you get your podcasts.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.