The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 30 - Would You Rather?

Nov 13, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Inspired by our poll last week that had us pondering what we would choose between a bike with 2020 geometry with parts from the year 2000, geometry from the year 2000 with parts from the year 2020, or geometry and parts from 2010, we dug into the archives for Richard Cunningham's masterpiece Would You Rather article and James Smurthwaite, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park and I answered some rapid-fire questions for the podcast.

Would you rather wheelie like Wyn Masters or corner like Bryn Atkinson? Ride anytime you want or have one perfect ride per week? Episode 30 will make you ponder some difficult choices that you're unlikely to ever have to make, but that doesn't make choosing any less difficult.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or wherever else you get your podcasts.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 30 - WOULD YOU RATHER
Oct 5th, 2020

Wheelie like Wyn Masters or corner like Bryn Atkinson?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
153243 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
82387 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
46935 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
45060 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
42335 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
35905 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
32533 views
Check Out: A Minimalist Hardtail, 3D Printed Garmin Mount, the Lightest Micro Spline Cassette, & More
32417 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Podcasts needs adjustable sound

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007609
Mobile Version of Website