Inspired by our poll
last week that had us pondering what we would choose between a bike with 2020 geometry with parts from the year 2000, geometry from the year 2000 with parts from the year 2020, or geometry and parts from 2010, we dug into the archives for Richard Cunningham's masterpiece Would You Rather article
and James Smurthwaite, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park and I answered some rapid-fire questions for the podcast.
Would you rather wheelie like Wyn Masters or corner like Bryn Atkinson? Ride anytime you want or have one perfect ride per week? Episode 30 will make you ponder some difficult choices that you're unlikely to ever have to make, but that doesn't make choosing any less difficult.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 30 - WOULD YOU RATHER
Oct 5th, 2020
Wheelie like Wyn Masters or corner like Bryn Atkinson?
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.Previous Pinkbike PodcastsEpisode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?Episode 3 - Pond Beaver TechEpisode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?Episode 7 - Wild Project BikesEpisode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike SetupEpisode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad? Episode 19 - The Hardtail EpisodeEpisode 20 - MTB Conspiracy TheoriesEpisode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong AboutEpisode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain BikesEpisode 27 - The World Champs Special Episode 28 - All About Women's BikesEpisode 29 - Freeride or Die
