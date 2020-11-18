Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 31 - WET WEATHER RIDING TIPS & TRICKS

Oct 5th, 2020



Heated insoles, spare gloves - what do you do to make wet and cold rides more enjoyable?

With the days getting shorter and the weather getting colder in the Northern Hemisphere, we decided to turn our attention to the tips and tricks we've picked up along the way for making the most of wet and muddy rides. Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to be able to ride year-round, so we also talked about alternative activities that can help you get through the off-season. Sitting on the couch and binge watching Neftlix is a totally viable option...Sarah Moore, Christina Chapetta, James Smurthwaite and I also discussed the latest mountain bike news, and answered the latest batch of listener questions.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.