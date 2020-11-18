With the days getting shorter and the weather getting colder in the Northern Hemisphere, we decided to turn our attention to the tips and tricks we've picked up along the way for making the most of wet and muddy rides. Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to be able to ride year-round, so we also talked about alternative activities that can help you get through the off-season. Sitting on the couch and binge watching Neftlix is a totally viable option...
Sarah Moore, Christina Chapetta, James Smurthwaite and I also discussed the latest mountain bike news, and answered the latest batch of listener questions.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 31 - WET WEATHER RIDING TIPS & TRICKS
Oct 5th, 2020
Heated insoles, spare gloves - what do you do to make wet and cold rides more enjoyable?
I plan on spending the entire winter on the trainer and coming out the other side with a respectable "I made holiday meals for 8 but can only eat with 1 other person" gut and legs chiseled from granite.
-lower the psi
-square off roots
-keep those wheels rolling regardless of how slow you’re going
-stay loose. If you’re tense, it won’t be a good day
Finally, love riding in all conditions.
(Reality: if I have the time to ride, I am out riding. Regardless of the weather)
