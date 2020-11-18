The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks

Nov 18, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Art by Taj Mihelich

With the days getting shorter and the weather getting colder in the Northern Hemisphere, we decided to turn our attention to the tips and tricks we've picked up along the way for making the most of wet and muddy rides. Of course, not everyone is lucky enough to be able to ride year-round, so we also talked about alternative activities that can help you get through the off-season. Sitting on the couch and binge watching Neftlix is a totally viable option...

Sarah Moore, Christina Chapetta, James Smurthwaite and I also discussed the latest mountain bike news, and answered the latest batch of listener questions.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 31 - WET WEATHER RIDING TIPS & TRICKS
Oct 5th, 2020

Heated insoles, spare gloves - what do you do to make wet and cold rides more enjoyable?

Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Christina Chappetta James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
206887 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
86870 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
63253 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
62559 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
57822 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
56874 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
53351 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
51622 views

8 Comments

  • 2 0
 I should've bought a fat bike. We can't go to VT or ME to ski and NH is going to be a disaster.

I plan on spending the entire winter on the trainer and coming out the other side with a respectable "I made holiday meals for 8 but can only eat with 1 other person" gut and legs chiseled from granite.
  • 1 0
 I think you can go to VT with a negative COVID test.
  • 4 1
 And remember kids we (the UK) have the muddiest mud known to man. No mud is muddier, stickier, stinkier or sloppier than ours.
  • 2 0
 -maxxgrip (or similar)
-lower the psi
-square off roots
-keep those wheels rolling regardless of how slow you’re going
-stay loose. If you’re tense, it won’t be a good day

Finally, love riding in all conditions.
  • 3 0
 I thought we were just supposed to sit inside cleaning our bikes with a toothbrush and buying random shit online. Like grips we dont need or a 200 dollar handle bar aligner.
  • 1 0
 But guys, every time I ride in the rain or within days after it, people yell at me for riding wet trails...




(Reality: if I have the time to ride, I am out riding. Regardless of the weather)
  • 2 0
 Is "curling camp" a euphemism for some sort of rehab center for his monster energy drink addiction?
  • 2 0
 Levy made these podcasts gold

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007984
Mobile Version of Website