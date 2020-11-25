The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?

Nov 25, 2020
by Brian Park  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Being a mountain biker in 2020 is pretty sweet. But like most good recipes, mountain biking requires a little bit of salt too. So this week, with a hat tip to Ryan Palmer, we went directly to the salt mine.

Kaz, Sarah, James, & I discussed a few of the things we'd like to see changed in the mountain bike world. It's true that we have it so good these days, and a lot of our frustrations are the epitome of first world problems, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement! As always, we also chatted about the latest mountain bike news, and answered a few listener questions.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 32 - WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE IN THE BIKE INDUSTRY?
Mountain biking is pretty great right now, but there's still a lot of room for improvement.


Presented by the Pinkbike Shop
Yes, we're sponsoring ourselves. Right now the entire shop is on sale up to 50% off for Black Friday, and for podcast listeners there’s an additional 20% off if you use the code PINKBIKEPODCAST at check out. The sale ends November 30th, so head over to shop.pinkbike.com to check it out.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Pinkbike Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


35 Comments

  • 17 0
 Stop naming new bikes the same as old models that have absolutely nothing in common. It's complete Bullit
  • 17 1
 Prices need to go down, a carbon wheelset should not cost as much as a fridge.
  • 31 2
 Woah, you have a carbon fridge? So fancy.
  • 11 0
 I think specialty/boutique items should cost as much as people are willing to pay for them and for the company to sell in volumes that make it profitable. From what I see, if a company offers an expensive high end bike for the wealthy that is mass produced by a large company, they tend to offer better value bikes to the regular user. I think the price of carbon wheels is crazy, but I don't think companies should price them lower than people are willing to pay. I do wish an average hub was less. I've seen a few people ditch an otherwise decent bike because a rear hub failure would have cost them $600 with wheel rebuild. Necessary parts that have already paid back the R&D and are mass produced should be accessible to all.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: I mean, if you don't have the latest Sub-Zero carbon fiber boosted, limited edition, oil slick accent superfridge you might as well throw all your food away
  • 11 0
 More bike companies need to offer alloy bikes with top spec components. Just because I don’t want a carbon frame that doesn’t mean I don’t want nice suspension.
  • 1 0
 hmmm. i thought the industry standard was... you pick an aluminum frame if you want better component spec.
  • 11 0
 $8500 builds that spec 370 hubs and AR rims... seriously?
  • 7 0
 There are small gripes here and there, but I have no issues with the bike industry. You can get awesome bikes for 1500$, or you can ball out and spend 10k$ on a boutique build. You can buy from companies that build trails or give back to causes, or just go with the most cost effective option.

Bikes have never been better or safer, there are options for anything you could possibly desire, and the community has never been filled with cooler people.

The future of MTB is bright, people need to chill with their their doom and gloom.
  • 2 0
 Agreed.
  • 7 0
 Tyre name and branding, I’m going to start offering a 3 day online course for people to learn how to understand which tyre they want
  • 2 0
 Oooooh this is a good one.
  • 1 0
 Agree. Every time I want to buy a new DHF or DHR I have to re-educate myself on the 50 different options of compounds, widths, casings, and WT bs... They need to consolidate or stop using very similar naming. Exo/Exo+... MaxxGrip,MaxxTerra (WTF) What cases are WT a good idea and which ones are not...

I am annoyed.
  • 5 0
 Cooler bike names. Fuel EX or 5010 or sb150 are not cool names. We need more horsethiefs and grim donuts in the game.
  • 3 0
 When I worked at a bike brand, naming was one of the hardest things ever to do. So many stakeholders, so many opinions, so many trademark searches... I totally understand why brands just give up and throw the travel number on a couple of letters.
  • 2 0
 TV/media access. Even though it's gaining in popularity, especially this year, it's still never shown on TV. I don't think it's even in the top 10 sports (in the US). Growing can only help bring down prices and improve trail access.
  • 2 0
 Clothing...plastic jerseys suck and merino is expensive. Local boutiques are awesome but pricey.

Flat shoes suck in anything but perfect weather (dust/rain/snow) and why cant we get a couple cleats up front for grip on hike-a-bike sections.

Suspension set-up sucks, shit that doesn't work and the warranty process sucks (dropper posts/brakes/suspension) replacement takes forever during riding season.

Standards suck, new standards suck and compatibility sucks.

Hype and trends suck (I really want to love mullets but i'd rather do it through Cascade components)

Small industry (such as Cascade Components) fixing big industry suspension problems sucks

Derailleurs and pedal strikes suck

Most of the affordable full face helmets suck

The cost of this sport sucks!!!
  • 1 0
 Honestly sounds like you may have chosen the wrong sport. Not trying to be a dick.
  • 4 0
 Yes! Better aluminium complete bikes, why do I need to get a carbon frame for the good spec?
  • 7 2
 Standardization.
  • 5 1
 Make a flat pedal shoe for winter riding.
  • 1 0
 Yes!!!!
  • 3 1
 All carbon framed bike should come with a lifetime crash replacement warrenty.
  • 1 0
 Why is that.
  • 1 0
 Levy is not at curling camp. Just a cover for being busy working on the Field Test.
  • 2 4
 Oh man....i gotta whole laundry list for you. Bottom line is you need to stop catering to the yuppie trash that have more money than sense and keep it real for the actual mortals that like to rip on bikes. So here goes:
Get ride of:
29 wheels
Any drive train over 10 speeds (because of effing 29 wheels)
Complete bikes worth more than $4k...just ain’t necessary you mofo’s...
Long, low, slack bulllshit.
Stems shorter than 60mm
Oh my god....I could go on an on.....
  • 3 0
 I mean I think you could buy a tall, steep, and short bike with 26" wheels, a 10 speed drivetrain, and a 90mm stem for pretty cheap these days...
  • 1 0
 Are you serious? I really think and hope your joking.
  • 1 0
 Same front triangle across multiple bikes gripe... was that meant to drop as the same day as the Salsa review?
  • 1 0
 Would have loved to hear the King of Peeves on this one. Bring on the Palm.
  • 1 1
 Bike shops have stuff in stock. Need better online retail options in Canada.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



