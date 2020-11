Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 32 - WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE IN THE BIKE INDUSTRY?

Oct 5th, 2020



Mountain biking is pretty great right now, but there's still a lot of room for improvement.

Being a mountain biker in 2020 is pretty sweet. But like most good recipes, mountain biking requires a little bit of salt too. So this week, with a hat tip to Ryan Palmer, we went directly to the salt mine.Kaz, Sarah, James, & I discussed a few of the things we'd like to see changed in the mountain bike world. It's true that we have itthese days, and a lot of our frustrations are the epitome of first world problems, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement! As always, we also chatted about the latest mountain bike news, and answered a few listener questions.Yes, we're sponsoring ourselves. Right now the entire shop is on sale up to 50% off for Black Friday, and for podcast listeners there’s an additional 20% off if you use the codeat check out. The sale ends November 30th, so head over to shop.pinkbike.com to check it out.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.