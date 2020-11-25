Being a mountain biker in 2020 is pretty sweet. But like most good recipes, mountain biking requires a little bit of salt too. So this week, with a hat tip to Ryan Palmer, we went directly to the salt mine.
Kaz, Sarah, James, & I discussed a few of the things we'd like to see changed in the mountain bike world. It's true that we have it so good
these days, and a lot of our frustrations are the epitome of first world problems, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement! As always, we also chatted about the latest mountain bike news, and answered a few listener questions.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 32 - WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE IN THE BIKE INDUSTRY?
Oct 5th, 2020
Mountain biking is pretty great right now, but there's still a lot of room for improvement.
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Bikes have never been better or safer, there are options for anything you could possibly desire, and the community has never been filled with cooler people.
The future of MTB is bright, people need to chill with their their doom and gloom.
I am annoyed.
Flat shoes suck in anything but perfect weather (dust/rain/snow) and why cant we get a couple cleats up front for grip on hike-a-bike sections.
Suspension set-up sucks, shit that doesn't work and the warranty process sucks (dropper posts/brakes/suspension) replacement takes forever during riding season.
Standards suck, new standards suck and compatibility sucks.
Hype and trends suck (I really want to love mullets but i'd rather do it through Cascade components)
Small industry (such as Cascade Components) fixing big industry suspension problems sucks
Derailleurs and pedal strikes suck
Most of the affordable full face helmets suck
The cost of this sport sucks!!!
Get ride of:
29 wheels
Any drive train over 10 speeds (because of effing 29 wheels)
Complete bikes worth more than $4k...just ain’t necessary you mofo’s...
Long, low, slack bulllshit.
Stems shorter than 60mm
Oh my god....I could go on an on.....
1. XC hardtail and DH bike is still the same fundamental act of human powered transportation. Obviously, they are each better than the other at different human powered aspects of the same human powered sport.
2. e-MTB is closer to moto riding than other. Not sure what your argument is here.
3. The old Shuttle/Chairlift argument - let me know when the shuttle/chairlift is climbing the same singletrack trails as the e-MTBs. All the shuttles I have been on have been driving up roads for cars and the chairlifts I have been on are above the trails, not on them like an e-MTB is.
No one will ever see this response, but I just wanted to respond because I always see these same flawed arguments. I am not against e-MTB at all. I am only against confounding it with regular human powered MTB. They are not the same thing.
