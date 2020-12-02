The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy

Dec 2, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Kaz, James, & I grill Pinkbike Video Supervisor Jason Lucas on what it was like to produce Pinkbike Academy this summer and how the ten episode reality TV show came to be.

Find out how the contestants were chosen, the best moment that didn't make the final cut, the answer to the most-asked question in the comments, and more. As always, we also chatted about the latest mountain bike news, and answered a few listener questions.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 33 - BEHIND THE SCENES AT PINKBIKE ACADEMY
December 2, 2020

Why did Pinkbike make a reality TV show?


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually, except when he's at curling camp) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Jason Lucas Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Question for next week's podcast. What are everyone's ultimate dinner + dessert combo? Are you steak and potatoes people, or do you prefer a light poke salad? Maybe Levy is a dessert before dinner kinda guy. I'll be listening for your response in podcasts down the road. Great work y'all, keep it up!
  • 1 0
 I love color on a bike. I also like black bikes. If I got to choose, I'd always choose color. No ugly 80s color splashes please.
  • 2 0
 These podcasts are great. Thank you!
  • 1 0
 You were so obsessed with the fact you could, you didn't stop to think if you should!
  • 1 0
 you guys need to drop no-bolt-check-angie

