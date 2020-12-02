Kaz, James, & I grill Pinkbike Video Supervisor Jason Lucas on what it was like to produce Pinkbike Academy this summer and how the ten episode reality TV show came to be.
Find out how the contestants were chosen, the best moment that didn't make the final cut, the answer to the most-asked question in the comments, and more. As always, we also chatted about the latest mountain bike news, and answered a few listener questions.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 33 - BEHIND THE SCENES AT PINKBIKE ACADEMY December 2, 2020
Why did Pinkbike make a reality TV show?
