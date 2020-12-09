The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)

The Field Test isn't quite wrapped up yet - there are still a few enduro bike reviews to come - but episode 34 sees Kazimer, Brian, and James grill me about the five trail bikes I spent the last month comparing. Is the Salsa Blackthorn really just a purple all-mountain bike? How is the Stumpy even rideable without Horst Link suspension? Why didn't we get a Trance X to test without Fox's computer-controlled Live Valve suspension? Where does the new Mojo 4 excel? How was my bonspiel? Do the P-Train's steel tubes make any difference on the trail?
If you've read the Field Test reviews and still want more info, today's Pinkpod is a must-listen.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 34 - GRILLING LEVY ABOUT FIELD TEST TRAIL BIKES December 2, 2020
All trail bikes, all the time. Except for when we talk about curling.
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
