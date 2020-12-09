The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)

Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 34 - GRILLING LEVY ABOUT FIELD TEST TRAIL BIKES

December 2, 2020



All trail bikes, all the time. Except for when we talk about curling.

The Field Test isn't quite wrapped up yet - there are still a few enduro bike reviews to come - but episode 34 sees Kazimer, Brian, and James grill me about the five trail bikes I spent the last month comparing. Is the Salsa Blackthorn really just a purple all-mountain bike? How is the Stumpy even rideable without Horst Link suspension? Why didn't we get a Trance X to test without Fox's computer-controlled Live Valve suspension? Where does the new Mojo 4 excel? How was my bonspiel? Do the P-Train's steel tubes make any difference on the trail?If you've read the Field Test reviews and still want more info, today's Pinkpod is a must-listen.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.