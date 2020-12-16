The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 35 - Things in the Woods (Story Time Edition with RC)

Dec 16, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich

Episode 35 is the first in a series of special 'Story Time' podcasts that see us replace the usual news and tech with some of our favorite bike-related tales. We'll get back to our regularly scheduled programming later this week with episode 36, but expect more Story Time episodes in the future.

If you spend enough time in the forest, you’re bound to see or hear something that gives you the heebie-jeebies. Maybe it’s a set of eyes that followed you, or maybe you’re convinced that those eyes belong to a Bigfoot. And were those lights in the sky just a plane… or was it an alien mothership from Alpha Centauri? Today's podcast sees me, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park, and special story time guest Richard Cunningham talk about naked cyclists, plane crashes, car chases (RC, who knew?), a few AK47s, and unmarked helicopters patroling semi-abandoned rocket testing facilities.

Have you seen anything strange during a ride? Tell us about it in the comment section below and we'll share it with the world on a future Pinkpod.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 35 - STRANGE THAN FICTION
December 2, 2020

Do aliens prefer 27.5" or 29" wheels?


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Richard Cunningham


Must Read This Week
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
63710 views
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
63491 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
62874 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
61048 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
55739 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
51997 views
Commencal Announces New Meta Power TR
48331 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
47299 views

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Question:
Who is riding the enduro bikes on the Video? Because it doesn’t seems to be Kazimer. The guy is on the same trails as Levy was with the trail bikes, and he is running the front brake on the right.
Did Kaz rode the bikes home to review? Then shipped them to bc for someone to ride them and get filmed? Or did he finish the underground tunnel to BC and made it across? ????????
  • 2 0
 Good question. I noticed that as well.
  • 2 0
 I was on a relatively remote trail and rode past these two people sponge/ rag bathing each other in a creek. It was odd but not the weirdest thing and I just kept going. I figured they were just through hikers washing off or something. The forest is really thick so I knew I would be out of sight within a few yards. About a minute down the trail, I rolled upon more people in what I can only describe as a cult camp. All were wearing weird robe outfits with long, disheveled beards and hair. They were chanting together and were living in odd teepee/ yurt sort of things. They set this thing up right on the trail and because of this, I rode right through the middle of their 'community'. I smile and continue to carry on and they, in return, scowl and begin to move in on me from both sides of the trail, still chanting, with arms and hands extended seemingly wanting to grab me. My smile becomes a terror filled grimace and I start to put the power down to get the hell out of there. I get out of their little village thing and just keep trucking as fast as I can. At first, they were chasing me down the trail but after a few hundred yards, when I looked back again, they had given up.
  • 1 0
 Sounds awesome! Definitely interested in this riding this trail, where abouts is it?
  • 1 0
 Somewhere around Ft. Brag California (road trip from BC) my Wife and I were finishing up a long pedal cruising a downhill double track section when we come around a corner into a big group of guys wearing orange jumpsuits and white T’s carrying shovels or picks, as well as a couple shotgun toting prison guards. Yep we rode through the middle of a prison work crew! It looked so stereo typical I thought we rode into a movie set, but no Cameras, no crew there was a fire truck as well so I guess they might’ve been working on fire mitigation.. we didn’t exactly stop and chat.
  • 1 0
 Plenty of drunk gun wielding people around here. I've also escaped a mugging on a ride, that was fun. Bumped into a DOJ work crew, a few abandoned stills, a possibly stolen and stripped truck, and gators. I was also riding out at this place that my family normally brings my dog to for rides, and one of my family members bumped into a full grown rattlesnake.
  • 2 0
 Question for the pod: Can you share your year-end Strava stats, who rode the most miles, and who climbed the most?
  • 1 0
 Lots of private timberland in the northwest that the public has access to. Lots of barely driving motorhomes with a lot of propane bottles surrounding them.
  • 1 0
 Sign me up for ANYTHING with RC. This is the Christmas gift I needed!
  • 1 0
 I see way too many refrigerators at one of my trails.
  • 1 0
 aliens prefer 30.5

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010698
Mobile Version of Website