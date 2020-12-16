The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 35 - Things in the Woods (Story Time Edition with RC)

Episode 35 is the first in a series of special 'Story Time' podcasts that see us replace the usual news and tech with some of our favorite bike-related tales. We'll get back to our regularly scheduled programming later this week with episode 36, but expect more Story Time episodes in the future.
If you spend enough time in the forest, you’re bound to see or hear something that gives you the heebie-jeebies. Maybe it’s a set of eyes that followed you, or maybe you’re convinced that those eyes belong to a Bigfoot. And were those lights in the sky just a plane… or was it an alien mothership from Alpha Centauri? Today's podcast sees me, Mike Kazimer, Brian Park, and special story time guest Richard Cunningham talk about naked cyclists, plane crashes, car chases (RC, who knew?), a few AK47s, and unmarked helicopters patroling semi-abandoned rocket testing facilities.
Have you seen anything strange during a ride? Tell us about it in the comment section below and we'll share it with the world on a future Pinkpod.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 35 - STRANGE THAN FICTION
December 2, 2020
Do aliens prefer 27.5" or 29" wheels?
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
