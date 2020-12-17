The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer About Field Test Enduro Bikes

Dec 17, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Now that all of Kazimer's Field Test enduro bike reviews have been released, it's time for Sarah Moore, James Smurthwaite, and myself to ask him some heavy-hitting follow-up questions about his five machines. How many enduro races did he win on the Altitude? What was the highest wheelie drop he did on the Norco Shore? Why the heck does the Propain Spindrift climb so well? How come he put the Nomad's Fox 38 on backward? And is the Trek Slash his favorite Halloween-themed enduro bike?

If you've followed the Field Test but want more details, episode 36 is a must-listen.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 36 - GRILLING KAZIMER ABOUT FIELD TEST ENDURO BIKES
December 2, 2020

BuT hOw dO ThEy cLimB?


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
72186 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
65089 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
64247 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
62927 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
59108 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
53970 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
53570 views
Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement
48536 views

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 What would you rather have as a do it all bike - a burly trail bike like the P train or a more well rounded enduro bike like the Rocky Mountain?
  • 1 0
 I’ve rented DH bikes 2 times (mammoth & Whistler) and both times I quickly started hitting much bigger features than I felt comfortable riding my 135r/160f bike... I rented a nomad last summer and it did not increase my confidence at all. I’d love to get a longer travel bike to feel more comfortable on riding bigger features (e.g. flying monkey trail) but I’m worried that anything short of a 200mm DH won’t help as much as I’d like...I have been scoping the Commencal Clash...what’s your advice?
  • 1 0
 Get a Slayer my man. It's exactly design for the purpose you described
  • 3 0
 I'd wager kazimer would eat Levy alive in a proper Enduro racer. Mike vs Mike!!!! Let's get ready tooooo ruuuuumble !
  • 2 0
 Mike would totally win
  • 1 0
 Is there going to be a final round table video for the enduro bike's? That's always my favorite if the video segments in the field test for how comparative and openly subjective it is.
  • 2 0
 Yep, that video is on the way.
  • 1 0
 Damn what is this almost back to back podcasts??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009598
Mobile Version of Website