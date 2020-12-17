Art by Taj Mihelich





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 36 - GRILLING KAZIMER ABOUT FIELD TEST ENDURO BIKES

December 2, 2020



BuT hOw dO ThEy cLimB?

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

Now that all of Kazimer's Field Test enduro bike reviews have been released, it's time for Sarah Moore, James Smurthwaite, and myself to ask him some heavy-hitting follow-up questions about his five machines. How many enduro races did he win on the Altitude? What was the highest wheelie drop he did on the Norco Shore? Why the heck does the Propain Spindrift climb so well? How come he put the Nomad's Fox 38 on backward? And is the Trek Slash his favorite Halloween-themed enduro bike?If you've followed the Field Test but want more details, episode 36 is a must-listen.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.