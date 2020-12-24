The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro

Dec 24, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Ben Cathro had been part of our downhill coverage for multiple seasons prior to him officially joining the Pinkbike team as presenter and race correspondent, and 2020 saw the return of the Privateer video series with Cathro as the focus. But with Corona throwing a wrench into basically everything world-wide, Ben's season of World Cup racing didn't exactly go as planned. Closed borders, serious injuries, suspension testing, and double-header events on borrowed bikes that lead to a first-time podium all made it an unforgettable year.

Episode 37 sees us sit down with Pinkbike video presenter Ben Cathro to talk all things Privateer.







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 37 - THE PRIVATEER SEASON W/ BEN CATHRO
Chatting World Cup racing, training, suspension testing, and injuries with Cathro.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Ben Cathro Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Levy


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think the winner of the Mike vs Mike race should get a new official title added to their PB corporate nameplate. Like, “Mike Kaz, Senior Technical Editor and Ultimate Champion of the Entire World”
  • 2 0
 Might have to pop my PB podcast cherry on this one.
  • 1 0
 They may take our Trade Deal with Europe but they'll never take our Cathro!

