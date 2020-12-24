The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro

Ben Cathro had been part of our downhill coverage for multiple seasons prior to him officially joining the Pinkbike team as presenter and race correspondent, and 2020 saw the return of the Privateer video series with Cathro as the focus. But with Corona throwing a wrench into basically everything world-wide, Ben's season of World Cup racing didn't exactly go as planned. Closed borders, serious injuries, suspension testing, and double-header events on borrowed bikes that lead to a first-time podium all made it an unforgettable year.
Episode 37 sees us sit down with Pinkbike video presenter Ben Cathro to talk all things Privateer.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 37 - THE PRIVATEER SEASON W/ BEN CATHRO December 24th, 2020
Chatting World Cup racing, training, suspension testing, and injuries with Cathro.
