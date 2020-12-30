The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks

Dec 30, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


The end of the year means two things: it's time for a bunch of resolutions that definitely won't pan out, and every website doing a bunch of questionable best-of lists. And while our annual Pinkbike Awards are our official way of recognizing some of the year's most impressive products, people, and events, each editor also puts together a list of their personal favourites from the past twelve months. Thing is, we pretty much all disagree with each other, which brings us to the theme of today's podcast.

Sarah Moore's favourite products of 2020
Dan Sapp's favourite products of 2020
Mike Levy's favourite products of 2020
Mike Kazimer's favourite products of 2020

Episode 38 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Dan Sapp, and I defend our 2020 best-of picks. Who's out to lunch? Who nailed it?



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 38 - EDITOR'S 2020 FAVOURITE PRODUCTS
December 30th, 2020

Editors defend their 2020 best-of picks.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Daniel Sapp Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


