The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 38 - EDITOR'S 2020 FAVOURITE PRODUCTS

December 30th, 2020



Editors defend their 2020 best-of picks.

The end of the year means two things: it's time for a bunch of resolutions that definitely won't pan out, and every website doing a bunch of questionable best-of lists. And while our annual Pinkbike Awards are our official way of recognizing some of the year's most impressive products, people, and events, each editor also puts together a list of their personal favourites from the past twelve months. Thing is, we pretty much all disagree with each other, which brings us to the theme of today's podcast.Episode 38 sees Mike Kazimer, Sarah Moore, Dan Sapp, and I defend our 2020 best-of picks. Who's out to lunch? Who nailed it?Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.