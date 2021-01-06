The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking

The end of the year means that it's time for us to make a bunch of predictions about what 2021 holds for mountain biking, from racing to sales to new gear and more. Will bikes continue to fly off showroom floors? Will Greg Minnaar win his 23rd World Cup and morph into an actual goat? Are we going to see new drivetrains at opposite price-points from SRAM and Shimano? Check out those and the rest of our lukewarm predictions here, then listen to Kazimer, Brian, James, and I defend them in episode 39.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 39 - PINKBIKE'S 2021 PREDICTIONS January 6th, 2021
Call 1-800-Pinkbike for your free physic reading.
