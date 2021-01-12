New year, new look, and no more phallic microphone. Art by Taj Mihelich.
The Pinkbike Awards are our way of highlighting the people, performances, events, and gear that stood out to us over the previous twelve months. Categories include Mountain Bike of the Year, Value Mountain Bike of the Year, Suspension Product of the Year, Component of the Year, Value component of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and a bunch of others that we talk about in episode 40. We also explain our nominations for each category, why we chose each winner, and answer some of your questions from the awards articles.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 40 - THE PINKBIKE AWARDS January 12th, 2021
"But the thing I own didn't win!"
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
1 Comment
Post a Comment