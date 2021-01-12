The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!

Jan 12, 2021
by Mike Levy  
New year, new look, and no more phallic microphone. Art by Taj Mihelich.


The Pinkbike Awards are our way of highlighting the people, performances, events, and gear that stood out to us over the previous twelve months. Categories include Mountain Bike of the Year, Value Mountain Bike of the Year, Suspension Product of the Year, Component of the Year, Value component of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and a bunch of others that we talk about in episode 40. We also explain our nominations for each category, why we chose each winner, and answer some of your questions from the awards articles.

Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
Component of the Year Nominees
Component of the Year Winner
Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
Suspension Product of the Year Winner
Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
Value Product of the Year Nominees
Value Product of the Year Winner
Innovation of the Year Nominees
Athlete of the Year Nominees
Athlete of the Year Winner
Performance of the Year Nominees
Performance of the Year Winner
Comeback of the Year Winner
Pinkbike Awards Rules and Guidelines




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 40 - THE PINKBIKE AWARDS
January 12th, 2021

"But the thing I own didn't win!"


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




