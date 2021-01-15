The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes

Jan 15, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


With many top-tier racers changing teams or finding themselves without a sponsor for the coming year, this might be the silliest of silly seasons. We’ve seen Loris Vergier move to Trek, cross-country powerhouse Pauline Ferrand Prevot go to Absolute Absalon, Emily Batty leave Trek after forever, Zink off YT, and many other moves.

Number 41 covers all the big team news, from racers to freeriders.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 41 - RACING RUMOURS AND TEAM CHANGES
January 15th, 2021

Which racer do you want to see on the Grim Donut?


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 41 - The Pinkbike Awards!

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
75965 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
73498 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
69315 views
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
51510 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
46142 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?
40342 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
38783 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
37146 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Great listen, once again very pleased with the appropriate use of 'assclown' to describe some of the utter belters that exist on this site.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007815
Mobile Version of Website