The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures

Jan 20, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


It's safe to say that all of us have at least one or three guilty pleasures, things that we're into but maybe we'd rather not broadcast to the world. You know, like how you can't stop watching Bachelor in Paradise. Or drinking fizzy energy drinks at 7am. Or insisting that Erector Set-looking linkage forks are surely the future. Wait, that's just me? Today's episode sees us put our guilty pleasures out on the table to be judged by all.

Kazimer's list includes sugar, e-bikes, and napping, while Sarah Moore admits to loving top-40 music, driving to the trailhead, loving loamers, and making the odd assumption that we're probably all guilty of. I'm happy to say that I probably skid too much, spend too much time on Zwift, and ride short-travel bikes too much, while UK Content Manager James Smurthwaite is Mr. MTB TMZ, enjoys a chill ride, and can watch roadies pedal for hours or get sucked into the YouTube vortex.

What are some of your guilty pleasures?




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 42 - MOUNTAIN BIKING'S GUILTY PLEASURES
January 20th, 2021

"I'm just shuttling my e-bike up to a loamer that ends at the gas station so I can buy candy to eat while watching reality television all night."


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




12 Comments

  • 6 0
 Going for a ride and not washing my bike afterward. Also, going for a ride and washing my bike afterward.
  • 5 1
 Waking up at 11am, calling it a morning ride Eating chocolate bars, not energy bars Entering private land to build jumps without asking Decking out my bike in poorly designed stickers
  • 2 0
 Jumping every rock I see and going as fast as I can. Saying good bye to bad news and saying hello to a brighter future for all! ... and eating yummy food, pizza, lots of sweets, can't get enough of gourmet pastries ...mmm cinnamon rolls.
  • 3 0
 One of mine is taking 2 energy bars when my parents think I am taking 1 for my rides.
  • 3 0
 I love riding my bike over every piece of ice or pile of snow in my neighborhood. I dont know why. I just do.
  • 1 0
 Loam (/lōm/): a soil with roughly equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay.
  • 1 1
 rewatching every single Singletrack Sampler, Berm Peak, and Jordan Boostamster video repeatedly. Also taking my bike apart and putting it back together for fun.
  • 2 0
 skidding on trails covered in leavesss
  • 2 0
 Is shuttling a sin???
  • 1 0
 If ebiking isn’t, then shuttling is god dam righteous.
  • 1 0
 One day it will please us to remember even this.
  • 2 3
 my guilty pleasure........saying "i'll go by you when you get a chance" to a dentist on a bike worth a fraction of his

