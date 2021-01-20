It's safe to say that all of us have at least one or three guilty pleasures, things that we're into but maybe we'd rather not broadcast to the world. You know, like how you can't stop watching Bachelor in Paradise. Or drinking fizzy energy drinks at 7am. Or insisting that Erector Set-looking linkage forks are surely the future. Wait, that's just me? Today's episode sees us put our guilty pleasures out on the table to be judged by all.
Kazimer's list includes sugar, e-bikes, and napping, while Sarah Moore admits to loving top-40 music, driving to the trailhead, loving loamers, and making the odd assumption that we're probably all guilty of. I'm happy to say that I probably skid too much, spend too much time on Zwift, and ride short-travel bikes too much, while UK Content Manager James Smurthwaite is Mr. MTB TMZ, enjoys a chill ride, and can watch roadies pedal for hours or get sucked into the YouTube vortex.
What are some of your guilty pleasures?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 42 - MOUNTAIN BIKING'S GUILTY PLEASURES
January 20th, 2021
"I'm just shuttling my e-bike up to a loamer that ends at the gas station so I can buy candy to eat while watching reality television all night."
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
