THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 44 - MOUNTAIN BIKE SUSPENSION DECODED

January 28, 2021



Mountain bike suspension can offer impressive performance and adjustability, and you can even get it in a package that's been optimized to within a few grams of its life. In other words, things are pretty damn good... But we still have questions. So many questions. Good thing we have Chris Mandell from RockShox in to answer some of them. Like, why the heck do service intervals seem so short? Do we really need all those dials and knobs? Why are creaky CSUs still a thing? Who's faster: Kazimer or Levy? And once and for all, should you do air or coil?If you have questions about suspension, today's podcast might have some answers for you.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.