The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded

Jan 29, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


Mountain bike suspension can offer impressive performance and adjustability, and you can even get it in a package that's been optimized to within a few grams of its life. In other words, things are pretty damn good... But we still have questions. So many questions. Good thing we have Chris Mandell from RockShox in to answer some of them. Like, why the heck do service intervals seem so short? Do we really need all those dials and knobs? Why are creaky CSUs still a thing? Who's faster: Kazimer or Levy? And once and for all, should you do air or coil?

If you have questions about suspension, today's podcast might have some answers for you.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 44 - MOUNTAIN BIKE SUSPENSION DECODED
January 28, 2021

Moar shimz, please.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




19 Comments

  • 10 0
 The relationship I have with my suspension has its ups and downs. Things get pressured when we hit rock bottom.
  • 4 0
 A few days ago I watched 21 Jump Street, and I can't get over the Jonah Hill - Mike Levy resemblance. I have only love for both guys, but every time I see this scene I can't help but think, is Levy the real Grim Shady?https://images.app.goo.gl/iDJoYmbP39TzYb1u7
  • 3 0
 Just me .02 but I feel bike shops should be more responsible for setting up bikes correctly for customers. People walk into a shop and drop 3-6k on a full suspension bike and the shop sends it out the door and says “enjoy” with no suspension set up. This is not every shop but most shops. Only a seasoned rider has the knowledge to set there bike up properly and like me enjoy it do it. (I am a suspension nerd) With all the new riders entering the sport with a high end bike, and now these e-bike things, there is a lot of preventable negative experiences with a simple suspension set up. At the very least, the shop needs to set sag and put them in a decent damper adjustment to get them going. Thought?
  • 1 0
 yes.
  • 1 0
 Read this comment and then watched the fails. Always seems like people never setup the rear suspension correctly, which leads to crashing.
  • 1 0
 Way to dodge the creaky CSU question: "Yeah, we don't have a problem with that...but if we did we'll take care of you".

To be fair, RS has taken care of my creaky CSUs, but they certainly still have issues with that (as do others I suppose).
  • 2 0
 What is "cerviss inturvle"?

Also, patenting graduations on a shaft? Isn't that just a tube-shaped ruler? I can't see how that's ok.
  • 1 0
 its also not useful and like come on its practical just be nice and let others do it
@rockshox plz fix
  • 1 0
 @timotheysski: every company needs money
  • 1 0
 I love the Pinkbike podcast, it keeps me happy at work. If you could make an 8 hour long episode and release it everyday that'd be great, thanksssssss
  • 1 0
 I was just going to say something similar. 2 hours into my day and it’s been an absolute shit show. Seeing this episode pop up in my notifications helped a bunch and I’m excited to take a listen! Keep doing what you guys are doing
  • 1 0
 I’ll gladly take the “incremental” changes that improve a pre-existing chassis over the course of 5-10 years over a whole new fork.
  • 2 0
 MY favorite pick for suspension would have to be Ohlins
  • 2 0
 or Chris Porter.
  • 2 0
 Truly shocking episode
  • 1 0
 Yall should talk to steve from vorsprung suspension. He is a tuning god.
  • 1 0
 I think Vital did something with them. I would love to see more from the good, but not common OEM supplier suspensions like DVO, Manitou, MRP, CC, etc...
  • 1 0
 Inside line podcast had a great one with Darren Murphy from Push
  • 1 0
 yo

Post a Comment



