The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes

Art by Taj Mihelich.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 43 - DANGERHOLM'S WILD CUSTOM BIKES

January 26th, 2021



Yeah, but wouldn't he save even more grams by scraping off some carbon as well?

Gustav's raw Scott Gambler weighs less than 30lb and, according to him, very practical. That weight includes proper downhill tires with inserts, four-piston brakes, and even 200mm rotors.

Another of Gustav's bikes uses a heavily modified TwinLoc remote that controls not only the rear shock but also the dropper post. Oh, but not the fork.

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts