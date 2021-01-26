The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes

There are bike dorks and then there are bike dorks.
Today's podcast sees Gustav Gullholm, AKA Dangerholm on Instagram
, take us through some of his wildest creations. How about a sub-30lb Scott Gambler downhill bike
? Or his take on down-country, a 100mm-travel Spark that employs an ingenious dropper post integration system
that ties into the bike's rear-suspension? Of course, all of these crazy machines have also been scraped down to bare carbon... with a big ass knife. Yeah, we had questions for Gustav.
If you're a bike dork, Pinkpod 43isn't one to miss.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 43 - DANGERHOLM'S WILD CUSTOM BIKES
January 26th, 2021
Yeah, but wouldn't he save even more grams by scraping off some carbon as well?
Another of Gustav's bikes uses a heavily modified TwinLoc remote that controls not only the rear shock but also the dropper post. Oh, but not the fork.
