The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes

Art by Taj Mihelich.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 43 - DANGERHOLM'S WILD CUSTOM BIKES

January 26th, 2021



Yeah, but wouldn't he save even more grams by scraping off some carbon as well?

Gustav's raw Scott Gambler weighs less than 30lb and, according to him, very practical. That weight includes proper downhill tires with inserts, four-piston brakes, and even 200mm rotors.

Another of Gustav's bikes uses a heavily modified TwinLoc remote that controls not only the rear shock but also the dropper post. Oh, but not the fork.

There are bike dorks and then there areToday's podcast sees Gustav Gullholm, AKA Dangerholm on Instagram , take us through some of his wildest creations. How about a sub-30lb Scott Gambler downhill bike ? Or his take on down-country, a 100mm-travel Spark that employs an ingenious dropper post integration system that ties into the bike's rear-suspension? Of course, all of these crazy machines have also been scraped down to bare carbon... with a big ass knife. Yeah, we had questions for Gustav.If you're a bike dork, Pinkpod 43isn't one to miss.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.