The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes

Jan 26, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


There are bike dorks and then there are bike dorks. Today's podcast sees Gustav Gullholm, AKA Dangerholm on Instagram, take us through some of his wildest creations. How about a sub-30lb Scott Gambler downhill bike? Or his take on down-country, a 100mm-travel Spark that employs an ingenious dropper post integration system that ties into the bike's rear-suspension? Of course, all of these crazy machines have also been scraped down to bare carbon... with a big ass knife. Yeah, we had questions for Gustav.

If you're a bike dork, Pinkpod 43isn't one to miss.



THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 43 - DANGERHOLM'S WILD CUSTOM BIKES
January 26th, 2021

Yeah, but wouldn't he save even more grams by scraping off some carbon as well?


Scott Gambler world s lightest
Gustav's raw Scott Gambler weighs less than 30lb and, according to him, very practical. That weight includes proper downhill tires with inserts, four-piston brakes, and even 200mm rotors.


2-in-1 Rear Shock and Dropper Remote

by bicyclerider
Views: 13,870    Faves: 6    Comments: 3

Another of Gustav's bikes uses a heavily modified TwinLoc remote that controls not only the rear shock but also the dropper post. Oh, but not the fork.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Brian Park Gustav Gullholm James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
55425 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
55316 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
50203 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
48796 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
45855 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
45386 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
44294 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
40337 views

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 As a huge bike dork, I love Dangerholm content! Will have to enjoy this tonight with a choice beverage in hand. Great to have the podcast format to avoid the inevitable thigh envy!
  • 4 0
 oh, how I would love to have that shock.
  • 2 0
 yeah same
  • 1 0
 Love the podcast, keep em coming! The pinkbike crew is always fun to listen to.
  • 1 0
 Do the bike work? or are they all numbers and looks?
  • 2 0
 According Dangerholms’ his bikes are 100% ride and race ready.
  • 1 0
 "PinkPod" may be almost as bad as "Pinkers"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014799
Mobile Version of Website