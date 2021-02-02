We ran a poll last year that asked: ‘’Do you consider yourself a social rider or an anti-social rider?” And of the more than 20,000 replies, well over 15,000 of you said that you either have just a couple of riding buddies or usually get after it solo. Not only that, but another 1,300 of you clicked on “I was raised by wolves and what are doing in my forest?” In other words, ya’ll keep a pretty tight circle of riding buddies, which got us thinking about what we look for in a singletrack companion.
For some of us, it's all about the conversation, while others enjoy riding with someone who's pedaling too hard to eke out more than a few grunts on the way up. And who doesn't like riding with a buddy who always brings the best snacks? I mean, just as long as they show up on time and usually have their shit together. What are the traits you look for in a riding buddy?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 45 - WHAT MAKES A GOOD RIDING BUDDY February 2nd, 2021
"Hey, can I put my jacket in your backpack? What about three water bottles and this crescent wrench?"
When I ride, I tend to focus on the riding, whether it's XC or tech, I pretty much stay in the zone, so I ride solo most of the time; zone riding is not social riding.
I don't really have any local buddies who like to go big or get super techy, most of my riding buddies are social riders, one is a super XC rider (ie fastasf*ck).
I ride with my dogs a fair bit, so my buddies gotta' be okay with dogs being in the way on occasion; fortunately most of my buddies like dogs.
Truthfully, I haven't ridden with many people who needed be first to the top, most of my riding buddies stop and chill, we wait for each other, it's social riding when you ride with a group.
Need to get after it? Ride solo, easy enough.
My thing: Don't tell me we're gonna ride, then not stick to the plan. If this is you, then you need to learn how to commit. With folks like that, over time I just ignore them unless they stay in contact and follow up on the ride plans the day before.
If I don't hear from you the day before or at the minimum, first thing the day of, I'm going riding and you can go fish.
They will ride single/double blacks down but be perfectly happy with blue, jump, tech and be able to climb without making it miserable for everyone else.
They wont ONLY turn up on an ebike and have no shame in saying, thats too much for me.
They also wont look down on someone that cant do the 1 thing they are good at.
- 98% of everyone
