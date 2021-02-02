Art by Taj Mihelich.







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 45 - WHAT MAKES A GOOD RIDING BUDDY

February 2nd, 2021



"Hey, can I put my jacket in your backpack? What about three water bottles and this crescent wrench?"

We ran a poll last year that asked: ‘’” And of the more than 20,000 replies, well over 15,000 of you said that you either have just a couple of riding buddies or usually get after it solo. Not only that, but another 1,300 of you clicked on “” In other words, ya’ll keep a pretty tight circle of riding buddies, which got us thinking about what we look for in a singletrack companion.For some of us, it's all about the conversation, while others enjoy riding with someone who's pedaling too hard to eke out more than a few grunts on the way up. And who doesn't like riding with a buddy who always brings the best snacks? I mean, just as long as they show up on time and usually have their shit together. What are the traits you look for in a riding buddy?Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.