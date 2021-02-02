The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy?

Feb 2, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


We ran a poll last year that asked: ‘’Do you consider yourself a social rider or an anti-social rider?” And of the more than 20,000 replies, well over 15,000 of you said that you either have just a couple of riding buddies or usually get after it solo. Not only that, but another 1,300 of you clicked on “I was raised by wolves and what are doing in my forest?” In other words, ya’ll keep a pretty tight circle of riding buddies, which got us thinking about what we look for in a singletrack companion.

For some of us, it's all about the conversation, while others enjoy riding with someone who's pedaling too hard to eke out more than a few grunts on the way up. And who doesn't like riding with a buddy who always brings the best snacks? I mean, just as long as they show up on time and usually have their shit together. What are the traits you look for in a riding buddy?





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 45 - WHAT MAKES A GOOD RIDING BUDDY
February 2nd, 2021

"Hey, can I put my jacket in your backpack? What about three water bottles and this crescent wrench?"


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.




Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 41 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 42 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast James Smurthwaite Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore Daniel Sapp


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
87535 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
82946 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
66307 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
49742 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
49172 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?
43688 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
38588 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
35371 views

36 Comments

  • 11 0
 Faster, but will wait at the junctions. Will always encourage you to send it, even blind. Always thirsty for and deserving of a beer.
  • 4 0
 slightly faster so as to push your own abilities to keep up and progress. Always down for a rainy ride. Doesnt show the secret trails to the community. Keeps you motivated to ride everyday.
  • 1 1
 @newbermuda: I actually prefer buddies who I don't feel peer pressure from. Everyone has their own limits, and I don't like feeling like someone's pushing me into something I'm not comfortable with.
  • 11 0
 As someone who is always late, the most valuable piece of a riding buddy for me is someone who is even more late than I am, so I'm no longer the weakest link in the chain.
  • 8 0
 Doesn't take him/herself too seriously. I'd rather be with a kind and welcoming person who's out to have fun than someone who's standoffish and aggro and trying too hard to be cool. Basically someone who's fun to be around and is within 10-20% of my fitness/descending level.
  • 3 0
 Yeah this. Too many people who try too hard. Just have fun and be nice
  • 10 1
 Nothing better than riding with your kids! It is a great way to maintain a good relationship with them when they become teenagers and young adults. Having a common passion helps keep the close ties together.
  • 5 0
 Definitely the dude who makes everything a life-or-death competition. Gotta beat you up the climb, and down the descents. No stopping and enjoying the views. No sessioning any features. No time for photos or videos. Gotta keep moving! Gotta pound! Don’t forget your Lycra!
  • 5 0
 God damn I hate riding with people like that.
  • 9 0
 I just need someone to yell at me tbh
  • 2 0
 Or someone who promises Monster energy drinks and Timmy Ho's donuts at the end??
  • 3 0
 That's too much harshing the mellow for me. We also don't yell down here unless something is wrong. It's alarming.
  • 1 0
 Shut up Levy get back to work!!
  • 4 0
 Someone who shows up to ride, regardless of the weather or conditions, doesn't flake at the last second, follows as well as initiates rides, willing to meet for a meal or coffee before or after riding.

When I ride, I tend to focus on the riding, whether it's XC or tech, I pretty much stay in the zone, so I ride solo most of the time; zone riding is not social riding.

I don't really have any local buddies who like to go big or get super techy, most of my riding buddies are social riders, one is a super XC rider (ie fastasf*ck).

I ride with my dogs a fair bit, so my buddies gotta' be okay with dogs being in the way on occasion; fortunately most of my buddies like dogs.

Truthfully, I haven't ridden with many people who needed be first to the top, most of my riding buddies stop and chill, we wait for each other, it's social riding when you ride with a group.

Need to get after it? Ride solo, easy enough.

My thing: Don't tell me we're gonna ride, then not stick to the plan. If this is you, then you need to learn how to commit. With folks like that, over time I just ignore them unless they stay in contact and follow up on the ride plans the day before.

If I don't hear from you the day before or at the minimum, first thing the day of, I'm going riding and you can go fish.
  • 3 0
 The best ones are what I call "Ride Whatever' buds.

They will ride single/double blacks down but be perfectly happy with blue, jump, tech and be able to climb without making it miserable for everyone else.

They wont ONLY turn up on an ebike and have no shame in saying, thats too much for me.

They also wont look down on someone that cant do the 1 thing they are good at.
  • 3 0
 Anybody who’s not a total dick. But I also have a good time riding with the right type of a*shole. Only thing I can’t do is the ultra negative dudes who seem to not even enjoy biking. If the trail sucks, your bike sucks, other trail users suck, then why are you even here?
  • 2 0
 Someone who is self-sufficient. They bring water and enough of it so they're not asking you for water halfway through. They bring their own shock pump. They maintain their bike so you're not having to lend (give) them a tube because they got a flat mid-ride due to their sealant drying out...and you don't have to listen to their chain squeak the entire ride because they clean and lube it like they're supposed to. You don't always have to take your car because you're not the only one who bought a bike rack.
  • 5 0
 I really hope it's NOT a trail dog.
- 98% of everyone
  • 4 0
 one that keeps a cooler of cold, non IPA beer, and a bottle of scotch in the back of his truck.
  • 2 0
 We'd get along.
  • 1 0
 Funny how this conversation is framed around 'what's your riding buddy like..?' The next level up of course is realizing you're the riding buddy and what are _you_like? Does having someone you know with you increase your comfort and likelihood to do that thing where you stare down other riders, or their bikes, or their gear, or their riding buddies? Commenting to your buddy without acknowledging the people around you like you're watching mountain bike TV? It's lame
  • 1 0
 For me it's someone who is down to ride more than just the ultra gnarly and manky trails. Riding blue trails fast is more fun than riding hard trails slow IMHO. Hence my username Smile
  • 1 0
 Some one that always wants to ride. It's the worst when you set a date and then your mate cancels. Or they just don't return your call.
  • 1 0
 Just bring beer, weed, snacks, and gas money and you can ride with the crew as long as your supply lasts (if you can keep the pace).
  • 2 0
 Someone who has a fun time with you regardless of capabilities.
  • 2 0
 The three S’s. Social. Shyt talker. Sessions stuff.
  • 2 0
 Someone who is just a tiny fraction slower that me. Still searching...
  • 2 0
 One that carries tools so I don't have to Razz
  • 2 0
 A dog that doesn't chew your tires while riding
  • 2 0
 Someone who occasionally refuses to hold my beer when I say, "watch this."
  • 1 0
 Someone who helps dig when building new trails and doesn't watch you do all the work and complain if they have to dig.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy pronounces 'About' weirdly. really enjoying the podcasts guys!
  • 1 0
 You think that's weird? Ask him what the legs of your fork are called...
  • 1 0
 My favorite biking buddy is kimiko tan, my Japanese body pillow.
  • 1 0
 Somebody who brings good beer.
  • 1 1
 no Gatekeeping

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009397
Mobile Version of Website