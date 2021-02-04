The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 46 - RockShox Zeb VS Fox 38

Feb 4, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


Fox's new 38 and RockShox's also-new Zeb are both burly single-crown forks that employ 38mm diameter upper tubes, high-end dampers, and a lot of travel to be ready for the rowdiest of riding. Our own Dan Roberts has spent more than the last six months riding both, including countless back-to-back laps on the local steeps of Champéry, Switzerland, and all over Europe. You can check out his head-to-head review to find out all the details, then listen to today's podcast with Dan and Mike Kazimer where we do a deep dive on the ins and outs of each fork.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 46 - ROCKSHOX ZEB VS FOX 38
February 4th, 2021

All the travel, only one of the crowns.





Fox 38 Details

• Travel: 160, 170, 180mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Stanchions: 38mm
• Lower leg bleeders
• Damper: Grip 2 w/ VVC, Grip
• Offset: 37mm, 44mm, 51mm
• Optional mud guard
• Weight: 5.42lb (Factory w/ uncut steerer)
• MSRP: $949 - $1199 USD
• More info: www.ridefox.com

RockShox Zeb Details

• Travel: 150, 160, 170, 180, 190mm
• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
• Stanchions: 38mm
• Damper: Charger 2.1 RC2
• Offset: 38mm (27.5"), 44mm (27.5", 29”)
• Optional mud guard
• Weight: 5.01lb (Ultimate, w/ uncut steerer)
• MSRP: $699 USD - $999 USD
• More info: www.rockshox.com


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Certainly not complaining about all the free content, but there's something to be said for having something more like a weekly release schedule. I'm struggling to keep up at times!
  • 1 0
 While we're on the topic of forks... can we make a list by reply on where to get your fork/shock serviced and where?

I'll start...

Fluid Function (Squamish BC) for RockShox -I send mine through the mail and its always back within 2 weeks.
  • 1 0
 No dog in this fight but would love to see a full comparison with these, the Mezzer, and some of the other offerings from some of the smaller companies as well.
  • 3 0
 Would be great to get that kind of fork field test from PB. Enduro-Mtb just put out such a test only a week or so ago, I believe their test included the Mezzer, DVO Onyx, and several others.

On a separate note, I'm surprised the 38 is .41 lbs heavier than the Zeb (must've zoned out on that detail during the press release) and apparently less stiff. A Boxxer only weighs an extra 150grams or so.
  • 1 0
 what? i just finished the biking buddies one!!

Post a Comment



