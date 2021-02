Art by Taj Mihelich.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 46 - ROCKSHOX ZEB VS FOX 38

February 4th, 2021



All the travel, only one of the crowns.

Fox 38 Details



• Travel: 160, 170, 180mm

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Stanchions: 38mm

• Lower leg bleeders

• Damper: Grip 2 w/ VVC, Grip

• Offset: 37mm, 44mm, 51mm

• Optional mud guard

• Weight: 5.42lb (Factory w/ uncut steerer)

• MSRP: $949 - $1199 USD

RockShox Zeb Details



• Travel: 150, 160, 170, 180, 190mm

• Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"

• Stanchions: 38mm

• Damper: Charger 2.1 RC2

• Offset: 38mm (27.5"), 44mm (27.5", 29”)

• Optional mud guard

• Weight: 5.01lb (Ultimate, w/ uncut steerer)

• MSRP: $699 USD - $999 USD

Fox's new 38 and RockShox's also-new Zeb are both burly single-crown forks that employ 38mm diameter upper tubes, high-end dampers, and a lot of travel to be ready for the rowdiest of riding. Our own Dan Roberts has spent more than the last six months riding both, including countless back-to-back laps on the local steeps of Champéry, Switzerland, and all over Europe. You can check out his head-to-head review to find out all the details , then listen to today's podcast with Dan and Mike Kazimer where we do a deep dive on the ins and outs of each fork.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.