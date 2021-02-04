Fox's new 38 and RockShox's also-new Zeb are both burly single-crown forks that employ 38mm diameter upper tubes, high-end dampers, and a lot of travel to be ready for the rowdiest of riding. Our own Dan Roberts has spent more than the last six months riding both, including countless back-to-back laps on the local steeps of Champéry, Switzerland, and all over Europe. You can check out his head-to-head review to find out all the details, then listen to today's podcast with Dan and Mike Kazimer where we do a deep dive on the ins and outs of each fork.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 46 - ROCKSHOX ZEB VS FOX 38 February 4th, 2021
I'll start...
Fluid Function (Squamish BC) for RockShox -I send mine through the mail and its always back within 2 weeks.
On a separate note, I'm surprised the 38 is .41 lbs heavier than the Zeb (must've zoned out on that detail during the press release) and apparently less stiff. A Boxxer only weighs an extra 150grams or so.
