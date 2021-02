Art by Taj Mihelich.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 47 - HIGH PIVOT BIKES: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE WHY?

February 10th, 2021



If high is good, isn't more higher better?

The just released Forbidden Dreadnought has a rearward axle path that moves the wheel back 30mm by the end of the travel.

Clockwise from top left: Deviate's Highlander, the Actofive P-Train, Kavenz's VHP 16, and the Norco Shore all employ differing takes on the high pivot rear-suspension layout.

The most lusted-after high pivot bike? Probably Honda's RN-01 G-Cross.

Devinci's Wilson downhill bike has always used a high main pivot (the 2016 version is on the left), but the latest prototype (right) takes that to extremes with an even higher pivot and idler pulley combo.

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme DH 29 at the 2019 World Championships.

The last few years have seen more high-pivot full-suspension bikes debut than ever before, arguably spurred on by the success of Commencal's' Supreme downhill bike under Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole on the World Cup circuit. Norco's Aurum downhill bike was born shortly after that, as were a handful of others that have been released since, but there have also been plenty with less travel and more well-rounded intentions. Forbidden's Druid and the just-released Dreadnaught are some recent examples, but Deviate's Highlander Norco's Shore , and the wild-looking P-Train have all been reviewed recently, as well as Kavenz's VHP 16 with its virtual high-pivot suspension layout.With all these high-pivot bikes out there, it's probably time for us to dig into the design and talk about inherent traits, what they can excel at, their weaknesses, and why you may or may not want one for yourself.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.