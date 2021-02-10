The last few years have seen more high-pivot full-suspension bikes debut than ever before, arguably spurred on by the success of Commencal's' Supreme downhill bike under Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole on the World Cup circuit. Norco's Aurum downhill bike
was born shortly after that, as were a handful of others that have been released since, but there have also been plenty with less travel and more well-rounded intentions. Forbidden's Druid
and the just-released Dreadnaught
are some recent examples, but Deviate's Highlander
, Norco's Shore
, and the wild-looking P-Train
have all been reviewed recently, as well as Kavenz's VHP 16
with its virtual high-pivot suspension layout.
With all these high-pivot bikes out there, it's probably time for us to dig into the design and talk about inherent traits, what they can excel at, their weaknesses, and why you may or may not want one for yourself.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 47 - HIGH PIVOT BIKES: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE WHY?
February 10th, 2021
If high is good, isn't more higher better?
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Clockwise from top left: Deviate's Highlander, the Actofive P-Train, Kavenz's VHP 16, and the Norco Shore all employ differing takes on the high pivot rear-suspension layout.
Devinci's Wilson downhill bike has always used a high main pivot (the 2016 version is on the left), but the latest prototype (right) takes that to extremes with an even higher pivot and idler pulley combo.
What is like to hear a bit of discussion about is why some pros size up, some size down, and which is faster. Another online magazine did some bro-science testing and they liked the shorter bikes better, and some riders like Rude or Ed Masters ride size M bikes. Does stability matter less if you’re a pro rider where it might be all about corner exit speed?
Is there a thing as too modern geo? Kazimer had his fastest time in the field test on the altitude which wasn’t long or slack enough for him. Is it just personal preference and what you feel fits best, or is there a bike size/geo that is objectively faster than a smaller or bigger, steeper or slacker bike, given the same setup and rider?
Good: Insane speed, insane grip, smooths everything out, pedals well for a DH bike
Bad: Preservation of geometry under braking, minimal pop, feels strange at first
Easy to overcome the braking issue; don't use the brakes and trust the grip. It's significantly changed my riding style. I'll never go back from a high pivot.
On another note - whoa.. that Honda is something else.. I wonder what their product would look like if they kicked out a 2021 model?
