The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?

Feb 10, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


The last few years have seen more high-pivot full-suspension bikes debut than ever before, arguably spurred on by the success of Commencal's' Supreme downhill bike under Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole on the World Cup circuit. Norco's Aurum downhill bike was born shortly after that, as were a handful of others that have been released since, but there have also been plenty with less travel and more well-rounded intentions. Forbidden's Druid and the just-released Dreadnaught are some recent examples, but Deviate's Highlander, Norco's Shore, and the wild-looking P-Train have all been reviewed recently, as well as Kavenz's VHP 16 with its virtual high-pivot suspension layout.

With all these high-pivot bikes out there, it's probably time for us to dig into the design and talk about inherent traits, what they can excel at, their weaknesses, and why you may or may not want one for yourself.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 47 - HIGH PIVOT BIKES: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE WHY?
February 10th, 2021

If high is good, isn't more higher better?


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.


Forbidden Dreadnought
The just released Forbidden Dreadnought has a rearward axle path that moves the wheel back 30mm by the end of the travel.

Deviate Highlander review
Tom Richards photo

Kavenz VHP 16 review
2021 Norco Shore
Clockwise from top left: Deviate's Highlander, the Actofive P-Train, Kavenz's VHP 16, and the Norco Shore all employ differing takes on the high pivot rear-suspension layout.

Honda G-Cross DH bike
The most lusted-after high pivot bike? Probably Honda's RN-01 G-Cross.

Devinci Wilson Carbon - Simon Nieborak
Devinci's Wilson downhill bike has always used a high main pivot (the 2016 version is on the left), but the latest prototype (right) takes that to extremes with an even higher pivot and idler pulley combo.

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme DH 29 at the 2019 World Championships.




14 Comments

  • 13 0
 I've put about 1200 miles on a Forbidden Druid since October and there's no denying that the drivetrain is more high maintenance. It requires way more lube, dries out faster on desert rides, and requires an occassional re-grease of the idler bearing if you want to keep your watt loss low. That being said, I could not care less. Most people who love bikes also love working on their bikes, and this averages out to probably an extra 30 seconds every ride. The benefits you gain in descending and climbing capability far outweigh marginal loss of watts. I'm not saying this set up is for everyone. Lycra fans and watt nerds need not apply. But for shredders who want a trail bike, it's the perfect set up.
  • 8 0
 Thanks for doing these, definitely making my workdays more enjoyable.

What is like to hear a bit of discussion about is why some pros size up, some size down, and which is faster. Another online magazine did some bro-science testing and they liked the shorter bikes better, and some riders like Rude or Ed Masters ride size M bikes. Does stability matter less if you’re a pro rider where it might be all about corner exit speed?

Is there a thing as too modern geo? Kazimer had his fastest time in the field test on the altitude which wasn’t long or slack enough for him. Is it just personal preference and what you feel fits best, or is there a bike size/geo that is objectively faster than a smaller or bigger, steeper or slacker bike, given the same setup and rider?
  • 1 0
 I think you hit the nail on the head at the end there. Personal preference. If you throw any bike down a hill without a rider on it won't get very far, so no bike is inherently faster for everyone. Some things make a bigger difference to a bigger proportion of riders, but at the end of the day it only works if you're comfortable with it. Some riders like a wheelbase the length of an aircraft carrier and can plow through and go faster, others don't enjoy that, aren't as comfortable and won't be as fast. Companies can throw around as many numbers to prove how much objectively better an inanimate object is, but once you start throwing a squishy, opinionated subjective lump in, all science becomes bro-science at best and the numbers become meaningless. Those are my two pennies at any rate.
  • 9 0
 Every time I see a photo of the honda bike, I always end up staring at it for half a minute. I just like it so much.
  • 4 0
 I have an Aurum HSP. Here's my take:

Good: Insane speed, insane grip, smooths everything out, pedals well for a DH bike
Bad: Preservation of geometry under braking, minimal pop, feels strange at first

Easy to overcome the braking issue; don't use the brakes and trust the grip. It's significantly changed my riding style. I'll never go back from a high pivot.
  • 1 0
 Conflicted on this.. friends all have Forbidden's.. they love 'em. I like 'em too - their local (to me - as in very local), super cool, ride well etc etc.... but the added complexity, maintenance, something else to break steers me away. There's also this part of me that whispers 'marketing gimmick'.. despite knowing the science behind it.

On another note - whoa.. that Honda is something else.. I wonder what their product would look like if they kicked out a 2021 model?
  • 1 0
 A popular suspension service in Poland claims that the black FOX finish lacks durability and after a few (2-3) years of proper riding it starts to come off near bushings... So it is not that Kashima is great, it is the standard black coating that sucks.
  • 3 0
 High pivot bikes: why are they the fkn BEES KNEES
  • 1 0
 Olivier Bossard built the V Process for Nico Vouilloz, a high pivot idler bike 2 decades ago, this is only new to marketing departments and not engineers.
  • 1 0
 i.pinimg.com/originals/e3/ce/b8/e3ceb8580c089f14469c6e0a16c7ad09.jpg
  • 1 0
 “If only I had more time on the bike” - Brian after having 6 months on a hardtail...
  • 1 0
 There’s a Towelie joke in here
  • 1 2
 Lets not forget the OG high pivot bike! Decades ahead of its time

awesomebikes.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/klein-mantra-pro.jpg?w=1200
  • 1 0
 Pivotal question.

Post a Comment



