Art by Taj Mihelich.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 47 - HIGH PIVOT BIKES: THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE WHY?

February 10th, 2021



If high is good, isn't more higher better?

The just released Forbidden Dreadnought has a rearward axle path that moves the wheel back 30mm by the end of the travel.

Clockwise from top left: Deviate's Highlander, the Actofive P-Train, Kavenz's VHP 16, and the Norco Shore all employ differing takes on the high pivot rear-suspension layout.

The most lusted-after high pivot bike? Probably Honda's RN-01 G-Cross.

Devinci's Wilson downhill bike has always used a high main pivot (the 2016 version is on the left), but the latest prototype (right) takes that to extremes with an even higher pivot and idler pulley combo.

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme DH 29 at the 2019 World Championships.

