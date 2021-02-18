It's always nice when a ride happens to go far better than you expected. Maybe you spun up the climbs like gravity didn't apply to you, then took in an amazing view at the top before nailing all your lines, corners, and gaps on the way back down. And you know you greased that big sender, of course. Those are the days... Or are they? Of the thousands and thousands of rides I've been on, it's often the ones that went completely south that I'll remember first. Not because I find myself cursing those memories, either, but the opposite: ''Man, sitting on that urine-covered outhouse floor in a bike helmet, lips blue and unable to speak clearly was such a good time!
''
Okay, not that particular memory, but maybe it's the hard times that make the good times? Maybe it's the icy rainy or relentless heat, the huge open wound or long hobble out of the forest, the ''f*ck, I don't have a spare tube,
'' and the not having any food or water at all. It's the character-building, formative rides that we end up recounting years later, and usually with the wound or jump way bigger than it actually was.
Episode 48 is all about the rides that went horribly wrong and why that might make them so good.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 48 - RIDES THAT WENT HORRIBLY WRONG... AND WHY THAT MADE THEM SO GOOD
February 18th, 2021
''I've got no food, no water, and it'll be dark in twenty minutes... In other words, I'm 100% ready for that huge epic right now!''
