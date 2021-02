Art by Taj Mihelich.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 49 - WHAT'S THE BEST DH BIKE?

February 22nd, 2021



They're cool and all, but where do I put a water bottle?

The Specialized Demo Race has 205mm of travel, weighs 37lb, and costs $6,800 USD. Commencal's Supreme DH 29 27 has 215mm of travel, weighs 37.7lb, and costs $4,999 USD.

The Canyon Sender CFR has 201mm of travel, weighs 34.7lb, and costs $5,799 USD. Cube's TWO15 HPC SLT has 198mm of travel, weighs 35lb, and costs roughly $6,000 USD.

While the majority of our reviews tend to focus on bikes with less suspension, there's no denying that downhill bikes have had - and still have - an outsized effect on the enduro, trail, and even cross-country machines that the majority of us spend our time on. In other words, 200mm-travel sleds make up a relatively small slice of the mountain bike pie yet manage to have a massive influence on everything else.And if you've ever ridden or owned a proper downhill rig, you'll already know how undefeatable the near-endless traction (and suspension) and speed-friendly geometry can make you feel - that in itself is worth their singlemindedness price of admission.So it's about time for us to test some of the latest downhill bikes, which is exactly what our own Dan Roberts has been up to for the past few months with Specialized's Demo Race, Canyon's Sender, the Commencal Supreme DH 29 27, and Cube's cleverly named TWO15 HPC SLT. After countless back-to-back days of testing and more uplifts than he can remember (it's a tough life), you can read Dan's all of Dan's reviews and a head-to-head comparo where he breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of each bike.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike Podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.