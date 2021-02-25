THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 50 - ARE BIKES ACTUALLY GETTING LESS EXPENSIVE? (VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST PREVIEW)

There are many sports that don't require much in the way of expensive gear, but mountain biking ain't one of them. If you've spent more than a few minutes on the Pinkbike homepage, you might assume that we only review $7,000 bikes with all the carbon fiber and XTR. And to be fair, you wouldn't be too far off the mark. While those machines usually offer impressive performance, and they sure can be interesting to read about, it's not like they throw us many surprises. I mean, who knew that that dream machine would be amazing? We all did...
But it's a lot more interesting when the price is capped at $3,000 USD or less, which exactly what this year's trail bike Value Field Test is all about, as well as this episode of the Pinkbike podcast. Number 50(!) was recorded from the Sunshine Coast, BC, where we're testing ten price-conscious mountain bikes. Not only that, five of them are hardtails that all cost way under $2,000 USD, while the five full-suspension bikes start at $2,099 and top out at $2,999 USD. And while there's no carbon anything, you will find (mostly) decent geometry and some smart spec choices.
Full-Suspension Value Field Test Bikes
Devinci Marshall: 130mm / 140mm / $2,099
Polygon Siskiu T8: 135mm / 140mm / $2,369
Giant Trance X 29 3: 135mm / 150mm / $2,500
Marin Rift Zone 29 3: 125mm / 130mm / $2,679
Ibis Ripley AF: 120mm / 130mm / $2,999
Hardtail Value Field Test Bikes
Canyon Stoic 3: 140mm / $1,099
Norco Fluid HT 1: 120mm / $1,499
BMC TwoStroke AL 1: 100mm / $1,599
Rocky Mountain Growler 40: 140mm / $1,669
Vitus Sentier 29 VR: 130mm / $1,450
Travel back in time with $2750 US (2001 dollars were worth 30% more than pandemic money...) and you got a base model Heckler with a 69 degree head tube angle, a hot garbage Judy (or maybe SID?) fork, Shimano Deore 3x9 drivetrain, fixed seatpost, and Hayes HFX-Comp brakes that might bring you to a full stop. But realistically the Kenda tires already kept you at safe speeds. Pony up $3200 US and you could have Fox's first Float or Vanilla fork and the Progressive 5th element shock with platform damping. And maybe better brakes.
Bikes have come a long way, everything's gotten better, but inflation's a bitch.
good point, chrod... and the Bronson example is so far from good value for the pricepoint... you can find insane bikes for $4k.
