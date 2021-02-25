Art by Taj Mihelich.

Full-Suspension Value Field Test Bikes

Devinci Marshall: 130mm / 140mm / $2,099

Polygon Siskiu T8: 135mm / 140mm / $2,369

Giant Trance X 29 3: 135mm / 150mm / $2,500

Marin Rift Zone 29 3: 125mm / 130mm / $2,679

Ibis Ripley AF: 120mm / 130mm / $2,999

Hardtail Value Field Test Bikes

Canyon Stoic 3: 140mm / $1,099

Norco Fluid HT 1: 120mm / $1,499

BMC TwoStroke AL 1: 100mm / $1,599

Rocky Mountain Growler 40: 140mm / $1,669

Vitus Sentier 29 VR: 130mm / $1,450







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 50 - ARE BIKES ACTUALLY GETTING LESS EXPENSIVE? (VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST PREVIEW)

February 25th, 2021



What's the most amount of money you can justify spending on a mountain bike?

There are many sports that don't require much in the way of expensive gear, but mountain biking ain't one of them. If you've spent more than a few minutes on the Pinkbike homepage, you might assume that we only review $7,000 bikes with all the carbon fiber and XTR. And to be fair, you wouldn't be too far off the mark. While those machines usually offer impressive performance, and they sure can be interesting to read about, it's not like they throw us many surprises. I mean, who knew that that dream machine would be amazing? We all did...But it's a lot more interesting when the price is capped at $3,000 USD or less, which exactly what this year's trail bike Value Field Test is all about, as well as this episode of the Pinkbike podcast. Number 50(!) was recorded from the Sunshine Coast, BC, where we're testing ten price-conscious mountain bikes. Not only that, five of them are hardtails that all cost way under $2,000 USD, while the five full-suspension bikes start at $2,099 and top out at $2,999 USD. And while there's no carbon anything, you will find (mostly) decent geometry and some smart spec choices.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.