The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)

Feb 25, 2021
by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich.


There are many sports that don't require much in the way of expensive gear, but mountain biking ain't one of them. If you've spent more than a few minutes on the Pinkbike homepage, you might assume that we only review $7,000 bikes with all the carbon fiber and XTR. And to be fair, you wouldn't be too far off the mark. While those machines usually offer impressive performance, and they sure can be interesting to read about, it's not like they throw us many surprises. I mean, who knew that that dream machine would be amazing? We all did...

But it's a lot more interesting when the price is capped at $3,000 USD or less, which exactly what this year's trail bike Value Field Test is all about, as well as this episode of the Pinkbike podcast. Number 50(!) was recorded from the Sunshine Coast, BC, where we're testing ten price-conscious mountain bikes. Not only that, five of them are hardtails that all cost way under $2,000 USD, while the five full-suspension bikes start at $2,099 and top out at $2,999 USD. And while there's no carbon anything, you will find (mostly) decent geometry and some smart spec choices.

Full-Suspension Value Field Test Bikes
Devinci Marshall: 130mm / 140mm / $2,099
Polygon Siskiu T8: 135mm / 140mm / $2,369
Giant Trance X 29 3: 135mm / 150mm / $2,500
Marin Rift Zone 29 3: 125mm / 130mm / $2,679
Ibis Ripley AF: 120mm / 130mm / $2,999
Hardtail Value Field Test Bikes
Canyon Stoic 3: 140mm / $1,099
Norco Fluid HT 1: 120mm / $1,499
BMC TwoStroke AL 1: 100mm / $1,599
Rocky Mountain Growler 40: 140mm / $1,669
Vitus Sentier 29 VR: 130mm / $1,450




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 50 - ARE BIKES ACTUALLY GETTING LESS EXPENSIVE? (VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST PREVIEW)
February 25th, 2021

What's the most amount of money you can justify spending on a mountain bike?


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?

Posted In:
Podcasts Reviews and Tech The Pinkbike Podcast Trail Bikes Brian Park Mike Kazimer Mike Levy Sarah Moore


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
63790 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
60557 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
54150 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
52535 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
49573 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
48227 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47284 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
39973 views

34 Comments

  • 27 0
 I belive less expensive bikes become more and more capable.. but, as a whole, in my opinion, bikes are becoming more expensive every year.
  • 7 0
 If the reaction to the Nissan Stagea in the last WAO/Evil/Devinci spy shot article is any indication, we want more car stuff. Free idea: automotive/bike technology crossover episode. What have bike brands learned/borrowed from the automotive sector?
  • 1 0
 I was amazed by the number of people who got excited about what is an incredibly bland looking vehicle. What's its USP? 29er compatible luggage space? Quad central half-gallon cup holders?
  • 2 0
 NSMB's pistons and pivots articles are worth a look if you haven't seen them.

nsmb.com/category/pistons-pivots
  • 2 0
 We’re filming a new video series that will bring you alllllll the interesting car content ☺️
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: YES! When i heard you talking about the Mini on one of the podcasts i really wanted to hear more about it.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy: Levy, you need to check your insta messages. I sent you just about the raddest Austin mini ever made!! It’ll blow your mind
  • 3 0
 @stormracing: Sorry, I’m terrible with social. I’ll check it one day soon tho Smile
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: we are starved for wagons in North America.
  • 6 0
 The top end is getting higher (cost and performance) whereas the bottom end is getting better performance for the same cost. I cannot complain, my sub 4k bike rides better than my last bike that would be equivalent spec to a 8k bike now (full kashima, full saint). You used to have to run the better stuff (especially brakes, gears and wheels) to get good performance, now deore 12 speed is the product of the year.
  • 1 0
 same... just went from v1 Hightower carbon cc to Ripley AF. Half the price and it's better in almost all ways.
  • 7 1
 The podcasts are easily the best thing about Pinkbike these days. Bike check write-ups and PB pods make my days better.
  • 2 0
 I wish budget builds came with more progressive geometry (though that's been getting better over time). I'd rather have a newbie on a 63/64* HA bike with a 77* SA than a 69* HA and 73* SA. In experience, putting a beginner on a super stable enduro sled with great brakes and grippy tires is a great way to make them feel safe and comfortable getting into the sport for both climbing and descending. I hope the strong correlation between outdated geo and budget bikes continues to disappear, because beginners DONT NEED steep short bikes to learn on!
  • 2 0
 Very excited to see the BMC test. It looked very promising on launch then kind of fell off the face of the earth (assuming b/c lol at availability) outside of the same few promo pictures.
  • 2 0
 It’s quite the looker.
  • 1 0
 BMC is such a non-entity in the US though...
  • 2 0
 I think a better question for the hosts would be how much would you spend on upgrading that $5K bike (so that it becomes a $7k bike anyway) and then how long they would actually keep it before getting another one.
  • 2 0
 Quick math...$2k
  • 2 0
 Got to love a good bargain! There's something massively satisfying about getting hold of a bike that outrides others that are far more expensive.
  • 1 0
 If you want to buy it you buy it, otherwise you don't, it's like anything else in the consumer market. Pointless and silly article, sorry PB, but this kind of stuff should be left to the forum.
  • 1 0
 Is Wayne a real person, or is he just a made up person that Levy blames all his bad ideas on?
  • 2 0
 Definitely a real person. Definitely helps with bad ideas.
  • 2 0
 A car podcast is ok with me, I want to hear more about @mikelevy 's mini
  • 1 0
 I like bikes and podcasts
  • 1 0
 i'll do the car podcast with you anytime!
  • 1 0
 Yes! We’ll loosely tie it to bikes somehow haha
  • 1 0
 Is it a problem I read all the titles in Levy's voice?
  • 1 0
 Only for anyone listening to you haha
  • 3 4
 youre getting less for less. but same quality gets more expensive. the industry just figured out how to sell bad parts better
  • 6 0
 Hhhm, I can’t see how you get that conclusion. You’re getting a way more capable bike, and it comes with stuff like a dropper post, wide range gearing, and brakes that actually work, unlike bikes from 2001 ☺️
  • 3 0
 Walk into a Santa Cruz dealer today with $4000 US and you get a base model aluminum 27.5 Bronson with a 160mm Yari fork, dropper post, SRAM Guide brakes that work (well... if they have it in stock) and Minions. It'll survive seasons of bashing before you replace anything, just do your regular maintenance. Enjoy your modern geo and 2020's tire tech.

Travel back in time with $2750 US (2001 dollars were worth 30% more than pandemic money...) and you got a base model Heckler with a 69 degree head tube angle, a hot garbage Judy (or maybe SID?) fork, Shimano Deore 3x9 drivetrain, fixed seatpost, and Hayes HFX-Comp brakes that might bring you to a full stop. But realistically the Kenda tires already kept you at safe speeds. Pony up $3200 US and you could have Fox's first Float or Vanilla fork and the Progressive 5th element shock with platform damping. And maybe better brakes.

Bikes have come a long way, everything's gotten better, but inflation's a bitch.
  • 1 0
 @chrod:

good point, chrod... and the Bronson example is so far from good value for the pricepoint... you can find insane bikes for $4k.
  • 1 0
 Ohhh....pretty stoked for this! Great field, but no updated Stumpy?
  • 1 0
 When I can buy a Moto for less than an MTB something's gone wrong.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010898
Mobile Version of Website