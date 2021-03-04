The best part about mountain biking is the actual biking, of course, but there's certainly nothing wrong with being just as excited by the latest piece of technology or that brand-new bike you just bought. And if you're anything like us, you also love to see the gear that you can't quite buy yet - I'm talking about those grainy spy shots of bikes and parts that are still very much in the development and testing phase. Of course, there are a few different kinds of so-called 'spy shots,' be it a brand rolling their unreleased bike through the Whistler village during Crankworx in the hopes that someone will snap a few iPhone photos for their guerilla marketing campaign on Instagram (yes, it does go down like that), to the honest-to-goodness spy shots that a brand begs us not to post on the homepage. And it gets even more complicated when there are embargoes involved or if an editor already has the information on that bike...
Episode 51 sees Kazimer, Brian Park, James Smurthwaite, and myself talk all things spy shots. We explain how embargoes work, how we cordon off an editor who already has information in the event of a pre-embargo spy shot, and the ethics of whether we should be posting spy shots at all. Spoiler alert: the answer is hell yes, but listen to the podcast to hear our take on this sometimes thorny topic.
As always, hit us up in the comments to tell us what you think. Should we be posting spy shots of yet-to-be-released bikes, or should we be keeping those photos to ourselves until brands give us the green light?
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 51 - SHOULD MTB MEDIA POST SPY SHOTS?
March 4th, 2021
Has anyone seen where I left my telephoto lens?
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
The point is, what will pinkbike do to get spyshots.. Is there a new generation of paparazzi coming, cashing in enormous sums for crude shots of unimportant versions of another new bicycle?
surprisedpikachu.jpg
