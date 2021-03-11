The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments

by Mike Levy  
Art by Taj Mihelich


Last week's episode saw us spend far too much time talking about spy shots (real and questionable), embargoes, and how we handle all that stuff, but it's time to shift gears. I don’t know about you guys, but being serious is too serious; I can do that once every three or four episodes, which is why number 52 sees us talking about our most embarrassing mountain bike moments. You know, like the time a certain mountain border wrecked a pricey crank at a press camp by not tightening his pedals. Or that one time that a new Pinkbike editor did her best scorpion impression off a drop and the video went viral. There's also that time that our favorite intern witnessed a tubeless tire explosion that took out an innocent bystander.

Oh, and the time that some goober's original Marzocchi Z1 fell off my, er, someone's bike at a downhill race because bolts were left loose and parts were left off. That was a hell of a lesson... Podcast number 52 sees James Smurthwaite, Alicia Leggett, Mike Kazimer, and I share some of our more humiliating mountain bike moments. Got one that trumps ours? Hit us up in the comment section below to share your own embarrassing bike stories, if only to make us feel a little better about ourselves.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 52 - OUR MOST EMBARRASSING MTB MOMENTS
C'mon in, but leave your pride at the door.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



12 Comments

  • 4 0
 Was doing a race in my hometown forest as a grom. Got off the course and lost, but endless up making it back to a trail I knew and just riding home. Whole time the race has been over for hours and everyone there has been searching for me out in the woods. Some reason it never crossed my mind to call anyone, so I just say on the couch reading a book for 3 hours while everyone assumed a mountain lion had gotten me.
  • 3 0
 Once I was following my buddy and we went into a corner too fast and both crashed at the same place and tumbled several feet downhill off the trail. We ended up coming to a stop with me on top of him in a very sexually suggestive position. We were with a large group, that included some women. It took a while to live that down.
  • 1 0
 My foot was caught in my frame, took about 30 seconds of struggling before we could separate.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130:

"My foot was caught in my frame, took about 30 seconds of snuggling before we could separate."

Sorry, it was too easy.
  • 1 0
 @dlford: The snuggling occurred after we separated.
  • 4 0
 Crashed at the very end of a ride at a local trail centre and hit my balls so hard, I cursed a load and limped off the trail only to see a family hidden around the last corner, dad had his hands over his kids ears.
  • 1 0
 Almost rode by my friend who was crashed about 10 feet off trail with his head downhill ontop of his bike with his legs trapped *under* his handlebars. He would have been totally trapped if I hadn't seen him!
  • 1 1
 That one time I read a review and thought that the word "playful" actually meant something. Seriously, you all do not use it that much but it is standard lexicon everywhere else. What does it even mean? 27.5? Playful. 29? Playful. Short chainstays? Playful. Long chainstays? Playful. Long, low, slack? You are in luck! That is playful as well!
  • 1 0
 Episodes should be longer, or more of them. This is my daily commute music and the playlist is too short
  • 2 0
 Clipped in, standing still and falling over in front of a bunch of people.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike crew: Links to the mentioned clips please!
(This thread sucks without pics)
  • 1 1
 Devinci Troy review coming anytime soon?

Post a Comment



