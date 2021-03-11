Oh, and the time that some goober's original Marzocchi Z1 fell off my, er, someone's bike at a downhill race because bolts were left loose and parts were left off. That was a hell of a lesson... Podcast number 52 sees James Smurthwaite, Alicia Leggett, Mike Kazimer, and I share some of our more humiliating mountain bike moments. Got one that trumps ours? Hit us up in the comment section below to share your own embarrassing bike stories, if only to make us feel a little better about ourselves.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 52 - OUR MOST EMBARRASSING MTB MOMENTS March 11th, 2021
C'mon in, but leave your pride at the door.
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
"My foot was caught in my frame, took about 30 seconds of snuggling before we could separate."
Sorry, it was too easy.
(This thread sucks without pics)
