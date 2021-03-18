After revealing our most embarrassing mountain biking mishaps in last week's episode, this time we decided to dive into basic trail etiquette. Traditionally, downhill riders have been told that the uphill rider has the right of way. After all, the descender has gravity on their side, and it can be tricky to regain that uphill momentum if you're forced to pull over.
But is that the way it should be? I think so, and so does Sarah Moore, but Brian Park and James Smurthwaite presented their cases to the contrary, arguing that the climber should be the one that yields, since they have more advance warning that someone is approaching. Give this episode a listen and let us know who you think won the debate in the comments below.
THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 53 - SHOULD CLIMBERS STILL HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY? March 17th, 2021
Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.
Presented by Michelin Bicycle Tires
This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Michelin Bicycle Tires. Michelin, the French tire brand, has made a successful return to the competition scene over the last few years, with pro teams MS Mondraker and Team Chain Reaction Cycles. The brand relies on its racing experience to develop new tires and is excited to announce the launch of the Michelin Force and Wild All Mountain 2 tires.
I can see how someone on an eBike wouldn’t be able to read the room.
On a multi-use, bidirectional trail you NEVER will know what’s around the next corner with certainty. There could be a child, an older person, a hiker, a horse, a deer, someone who crashed and is hurt, a climber, a natural hazard, etc etc. Ride fast but ride in control and be ready to stop at all times.
Yes, directional, mountain-bike only trails would solve this problem. Unfortunately, space is not unlimited and the general public likes to go hiking and walking in the woods too, and they’re no less entitled to use multi-use trails than bikers are.
You don’t ever encounter uphill riders where you live?
The problem with any of these arguments is that the general "rule" is that downhill rider yields to the uphill rider. In some places (like here in Boulder, CO) its a trail rule mandated by the trail owner. There are signs that convey this. So even if you have 9 riders displaying common sense, pulling over letting a DH rider go down because the climber can easily stop/restart there will be the 1 time the climber doesn't stop because it's their "right" then you have a collision.
Guideline #1: Downhill travelers should have either a bell or be giving hoots/hollers when approaching blind corners. (NO EXCEPTIONS on multiuse trails). #2, Uphill travelers should yield, as the amount of damage done to the tread of the trail, and the erosion that it causes for the downhill traveler to come to a quick stop is insurmountable in comparison to the uphill traveler that can quite easily take a step to the side to allow passage.
Being as that I am one of the only full time resident MTBers here, I catch a LOT of flack from other locals on how MTBers, especially shuttlers, act on the trails. To that, I am one of the few and proud trail volunteers that is constantly maintaining the trails accessible by bike, so I see the damage done when DH travel has to yield.
Since I have moved here and have adopted the hoot/holler on the down hill (not a fan of bells), a vast majority of trail users have acknowledged the hoots and kindly stepped off the trail to allow passage and thanked me for the warning and I of course slow down and communicate with them.
And since I have weighed in, bring on the disagreements...
Physics was in place long before whoever came up with this BS rule.
Lastly, take a poll PB, we don't climb just to walk our bikes down a descending section of trail. Most all riders I come across when I am descending know this, jump out of the way and encourage me to continue without pause knowing that I may start to decelerate because of this dumbass nonsensical rule.
