Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 53 - SHOULD CLIMBERS STILL HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY?

March 17th, 2021



Asking the important questions.



Presented by Michelin Bicycle Tires

Previous Pinkbike Podcasts

After revealing our most embarrassing mountain biking mishaps in last week's episode, this time we decided to dive into basic trail etiquette. Traditionally, downhill riders have been told that the uphill rider has the right of way. After all, the descender has gravity on their side, and it can be tricky to regain that uphill momentum if you're forced to pull over.But is that the way it should be? I think so, and so does Sarah Moore, but Brian Park and James Smurthwaite presented their cases to the contrary, arguing that the climber should be the one that yields, since they have more advance warning that someone is approaching. Give this episode a listen and let us know who you think won the debate in the comments below.Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.