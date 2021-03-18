The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?

Mar 18, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Art by Taj Mihelich

After revealing our most embarrassing mountain biking mishaps in last week's episode, this time we decided to dive into basic trail etiquette. Traditionally, downhill riders have been told that the uphill rider has the right of way. After all, the descender has gravity on their side, and it can be tricky to regain that uphill momentum if you're forced to pull over.

But is that the way it should be? I think so, and so does Sarah Moore, but Brian Park and James Smurthwaite presented their cases to the contrary, arguing that the climber should be the one that yields, since they have more advance warning that someone is approaching. Give this episode a listen and let us know who you think won the debate in the comments below.




THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 53 - SHOULD CLIMBERS STILL HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY?
March 17th, 2021

Asking the important questions.


Hosted by Mike Levy (usually) and featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Presented by Michelin Bicycle Tires

This week's Pinkbike Podcast is presented by Michelin Bicycle Tires. Michelin, the French tire brand, has made a successful return to the competition scene over the last few years, with pro teams MS Mondraker and Team Chain Reaction Cycles. The brand relies on its racing experience to develop new tires and is excited to announce the launch of the Michelin Force and Wild All Mountain 2 tires.

Head to motorcycle.michelinman.com/bicycle/mtb for more information





Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Podcast


55 Comments

 Currently where I ride, everyone does what is appropriate for that section of the trail. Uphill or downhill, if the guy just plodding along sees someone in the flow, they move off the trail so they don’t kill the flow. Whether that flow is a good uphill section or a fun downhill. Feel the vibe of the room and go with it.

I can see how someone on an eBike wouldn’t be able to read the room.
 Yes!!!!........ If I am climbing, No if i am going downhill.
  • 21 0
 Right of way for bikes is the the same as skiing/boarding and any other gravity sport: you are responsible for not running into anything below you (barring extremes like idiots standing on landings).

On a multi-use, bidirectional trail you NEVER will know what’s around the next corner with certainty. There could be a child, an older person, a hiker, a horse, a deer, someone who crashed and is hurt, a climber, a natural hazard, etc etc. Ride fast but ride in control and be ready to stop at all times.

Yes, directional, mountain-bike only trails would solve this problem. Unfortunately, space is not unlimited and the general public likes to go hiking and walking in the woods too, and they’re no less entitled to use multi-use trails than bikers are.
  • 10 0
 In my opinion, directional trails work well. Ridden a few and it does reduce conflict.
 @tacklingdummy: You know what else reduces the conflict? Moving outside USofA
 @pakleni: says the guy who is trying to create conflict out of absolutely nothing
 @pakleni:
You don’t ever encounter uphill riders where you live?
  • 14 6
 I don't have time to listen to this so sorry if this has been addressed- What about e bike vs normal/regular/acoustic/awesome bike climbing etiquette? For example, if I'm climbing single track and an e bike is behind me wanting to pass, what is the protocol? I'm of the mind that I'm not gonna pull over, especially if it's a difficult section, since it's hard to get going again. I think they should bide their time and wait until the trail widens or at least, politely ask to pass. I've been buzzed and even dethroned on a climb by a person on an e bike without so much as a warning. I get mad when this happens. With the rise of e bikes, this scenario is becoming more and more frequent.
  • 11 1
 Whoever wants to pass, has to find a way. You cant obstruct him/her, of course, or you'd get penalized. I speak from a place of authority on this, given the fact that I went to Bike Law School for two years, but then I dropped out.
 If this ever happens to me, I can guarantee they're ending up on the ground.
  • 12 0
 I don't think this needs to be e-bike vs non-e-bike, I think it could be simplified to faster vs slower. If someone is behind you a climb etiquette dictates they sit back and wait until there is space to pass, or the person in front chooses to pull over. That's my take on it anyway. For sure in many more cases these days e-bike vs non-e-bike is more likely, but the same point is still valid for just reducing it to faster and slower.
  • 10 0
 I let ebikes pass when it's convenient, never before. I let a fast rider on a bike pass when they catch up to me, unless I'm mid obstacle and then it's just a short wait.
  • 10 0
 E-bikes should ask for permission to pass just like a stronger climber would ask to pass a newbie. If it’s a double track climb then they should at least give you an “on your right/left” before they speed up to pass.
  • 9 4
 @codfather1234: Ya, this needs to be an e-bike vs non e-bike differentiation. If someone on a real mountain bike is climbing behind me, and can take a line past me that I can't clean, all the power to them. But if you're on an e-bike, you can sit your ass back and chill with your handicap assistance device.
  • 1 0
 I've had the situation arise where an inexperienced rider was on an ebike. We were riding flowy single track that gains and loses elevation pretty frequently. He'd catch up to me on the climbs, but block me on the descents. It was a very frustrating experience, and it kinda ruined my ride, or at least my enjoyment of that segment. I suppose I could have taken a break to let him get away, but I was on a 'lunch loops' type ride and didn't have time for that. I eventually buried myself staying ahead of him on the climbs, but that wasn't the purpose of my ride... so yeah, I think there should be some sort of basic étiquette specifically for ebike riders: if you're blocking other riders on the downs don't pass them again on the climbs.
  • 1 0
 I give e-bikes the right of way when safe to do so because they can climb faster than me. The other week when I was riding, an e-bike rider and I arrived at the start of a singletrack climb at the same time. He told me to go on ahead, and I was like, bro you're on an e-bike. That being said, it's nice that an e-bike rider has courtesy even though he probably knew I wasn't going to go ahead of him.
  • 10 3
 Total time on trail is longer for the climber than the downhiller. So the Climber would in theory come into contact with more riders causing them to stop and yield more often. I still think that the climber should yield in most situations as they said on the podcast for safety reasons.
  • 9 2
 For better or worse, when on multi-use trails we as bikers need to yield...to everyone...no matter the direction IMO. Its just common courtesy and gives bikers a better name. I've started riding with a Timber Bell on multi-use trails - yea yea, I know - I can't tell you how many hikers thank me for having that bell on. Every single ride someone thanks me for it...and its really nice, they hear you coming and usually get out of your way and let you pass without having to stop.
  • 4 1
 We've got a lot of mtb specific trails here that people will get out and walk on which is fine as long as its not a dh only trail.. On flat or uphill sections I'll pull over for those folks every time as approach speed isn't super high. When I'm headed down those folks step out of the way for me every time as approach speed is a lot higher for the bike. It just seems to make the most sense for all involved this way. Everybody is considerate this way and honestly bikes aren't like a second rate trail user who always has to move for everyone else. Just situation dependent.
  • 1 0
 Same experience. And emotions are contagious. It's nice to see how happy and thankful hikers can be when they heard you coming, and realized you went out of your way (by putting a bell on your bike) to try and make them safer. It makes everyone feel good.
  • 1 0
 I use a Timber bell on crowded trails. It may annoy people, but holy crap is it effective. Most hikers and riders get the f* out of your way when they hear the Timber bell.
  • 7 1
 Easier for a uphill rider to pause, move over, or avoid. If encounter happens at a tech section, I will always try to yield to a rider trying to clean a section. Buy a bell everyone. It is the easiest solution to so many problems
  • 6 0
 I don't mind yielding to uphill riders, its the hikers that can take one step left or right and don't that bother me. Or people with headphones in that can't hear anything...
  • 4 0
 At least for me, not exactly, I normally will get out of the way when the climb is not too difficult during the section. I mean it is always a good excuse to take a break right? On the other hand, it kind of suck when you are going downhill and have to stop all of the sudden, I have seen many many crashes for downhillers trying to get out of the way of climbers, because when you are going that fast it is also difficult to spot an opening and pullover especially when the trail is tight in some of the sections.
  • 4 0
 If Im climbing and its easy enough to pull over and give way to the downhill rider, I usually do that. However if Im navigating a challenging uphill section, I keep going. Last year I was forced off the trail as I rode up by two a-holes waiting, not even riding, at the top of the downhill portion. They told me I was going the wrong way on a trail that I helped build. Etiquette in sport seems to have gone by the wayside, and the more popular a riding/skiing area, the less of it there is. I guess it could be just a numbers game, but regardless, Ive observed having ridden trails in 20+ states, that there are certain riding areas that have a higher percentage of entitled folks riding.
  • 4 0
 Have we still not come to the conclusion that all yielding is situational? I move over for a DHer if I see them having a blast and don't want to ruin their flow, but if I'm grunting up a climb I also just don't want to move over. It's all situational and putting defined ideas into place is silly
  • 2 0
 If only common sense were common.

The problem with any of these arguments is that the general "rule" is that downhill rider yields to the uphill rider. In some places (like here in Boulder, CO) its a trail rule mandated by the trail owner. There are signs that convey this. So even if you have 9 riders displaying common sense, pulling over letting a DH rider go down because the climber can easily stop/restart there will be the 1 time the climber doesn't stop because it's their "right" then you have a collision.
  • 4 2
 I think Climbers by default should have the right of way just for the simple fact that it's harder to get going again going up than down. That being said this only applies on trails where climbing is allowed also it should be up to the climber if they want to give the right of way to the descender, I know personally if I'm ripping down I'd like to not stop and that's why when climbing I'll move over for the descenders that's my take
  • 7 4
 Every rider I know lives for the downhill portion of the ride. Why break the flow of a good downhill section for a climber who is already almost stopped? Plus the climber has way more time to hear and see someone coming.
  • 3 1
 “Should” doesn’t really matter anymore. The safest choice is almost always the choice the other person expects. Climbers having right of way is the established default. Trying to change that would just lead to less predictable behavior from other riders. Had it been established that descending riders have the right of way, that would have been fine too. But it wasn’t...
  • 3 1
 Safe is very arguable when expecting someone going a lot faster to always be the one to stop. Many areas have kind of went over to the decent preference when on mtb trails. That being said anyone descending doesn't have the right to run someone over whether they are moving out of the way or not.
  • 3 2
 Here are my two cents, living in a remote, heavily forested area with limited bike trails (over 75% of the trails in the area I live are in designated wilderness). The trails we MTBers have access to here are STEEP and FAST. So, to be taken with a grain of salt I suppose...
Guideline #1: Downhill travelers should have either a bell or be giving hoots/hollers when approaching blind corners. (NO EXCEPTIONS on multiuse trails). #2, Uphill travelers should yield, as the amount of damage done to the tread of the trail, and the erosion that it causes for the downhill traveler to come to a quick stop is insurmountable in comparison to the uphill traveler that can quite easily take a step to the side to allow passage.
Being as that I am one of the only full time resident MTBers here, I catch a LOT of flack from other locals on how MTBers, especially shuttlers, act on the trails. To that, I am one of the few and proud trail volunteers that is constantly maintaining the trails accessible by bike, so I see the damage done when DH travel has to yield.
Since I have moved here and have adopted the hoot/holler on the down hill (not a fan of bells), a vast majority of trail users have acknowledged the hoots and kindly stepped off the trail to allow passage and thanked me for the warning and I of course slow down and communicate with them.
And since I have weighed in, bring on the disagreements...
  • 5 1
 This episode was so dumb and frustrating I bailed halfway in.
  • 1 1
 We have hills and lots of ups and downs. If I'm climbing a known fun DH section, I'll get out of the way for DH riders. But if it I'm climbing a random stretch of trail I wont budge for those going DH. Modern MTB brakes are phenomenal. Learn to use them effectively.
  • 4 0
 Grabbing popcorn...
  • 10 8
 If I'm climbing I'm getting out of the way. Don't fuck up someone's downhill flow.
  • 4 2
 Amen to that
  • 4 0
 Righton! I do the same all the time and it is appreciated! While some are not fans of ripping down a steep jaggedrock section, they will pull over and give me the wave, but i always offer them the DH first.
  • 3 0
 Same here. Everyone around here will pull over to let the dh traffic by pretty much every time.
  • 6 5
 Yes. No reason to change the longstanding etiquette rules just to suit the higher speeds contemporary bikes allow noobs to travel.
  • 1 2
 For the 1 millionth time, ITS NOT ABOUT BEING NICE, ITS ABOUT PHYSICS and safety. The downhill rider DOES have gravity on their side making their stopping distance and dismount/move out of the way time VASTLY longer, harder and ultimately more DANGEROUS. They are going faster and wind noise, bike chatter and tire noise make it much harder to hear the slow, silent up hill rider nearly impossible/less likely vs the up hill rider hearing the whir of the downhiller rear hub, rocks/dirt movement and chatter of the DH'rs bike.
Physics was in place long before whoever came up with this BS rule.
Lastly, take a poll PB, we don't climb just to walk our bikes down a descending section of trail. Most all riders I come across when I am descending know this, jump out of the way and encourage me to continue without pause knowing that I may start to decelerate because of this dumbass nonsensical rule.
  • 2 1
 If you can't stop safely for a rider who is climbing, you're not going to be able to stop for a hiker, or wildlife.
  • 2 1
 Directional trails. Solving this problem since forever.
  • 5 5
 Why not just stick to a designated uphill or downhill trail?
  • 5 0
 This is the ideal solution but does not work on multi-use trails.
  • 3 0
 you have never been to denver have you...
  • 2 0
 @adrennan: longhorn, floyd, enchanted forest. Am I missing any?
  • 4 0
 @Nmullen55: Technically only longhorn is DH-only, and there's no designated uphill-only routes for any of those trails either (unless you count the debacle that is odd/even day rules)
  • 1 0
 @hi-dr-nick: no the sluice at floyd is DH only, enchanted forest and magic mountain (the gut) are bike only DH only on even days, no bikes on odd
  • 1 0
 @Nmullen55: The Betasso loops are directional.
  • 5 4
 Uphill should move over
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 4
 N O

Post a Comment



