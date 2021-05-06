Art by Taj Mihelich







THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 60 - WHAT KIND OF MOUNTAIN BIKER DO YOU WANT TO BE?

May 6th, 2021



Shoutout to that one guy in the comment section who'll be a shuttle rat forever.



While it may feel like you're never going to stop riding downhill bikes, or cross-country is your one and only true calling in life, the reality is that most life-long mountain bikers won't stick to a single discipline. Whether it's the result of conscious decisions or adapting to new circumstances, like moving to a new city with vastly different terrain or realizing that no amount of intervals will make you neighborhood champion, the majority of us will cycle through different versions of our riding selves.Today's podcast sees Mike Kazimer, Alicia Leggett, Brian Park, and I talk about being a certain type of rider, why we used to think focusing on a single discipline was key, and the factors that cause most of us to evolve into different types of mountain bikers as the years go bye.Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.