The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 60 - What Kind of Mountain Biker Do You Want to Be?

May 6, 2021
by Mike Levy  
While it may feel like you're never going to stop riding downhill bikes, or cross-country is your one and only true calling in life, the reality is that most life-long mountain bikers won't stick to a single discipline. Whether it's the result of conscious decisions or adapting to new circumstances, like moving to a new city with vastly different terrain or realizing that no amount of intervals will make you neighborhood champion, the majority of us will cycle through different versions of our riding selves.

Today's podcast sees Mike Kazimer, Alicia Leggett, Brian Park, and I talk about being a certain type of rider, why we used to think focusing on a single discipline was key, and the factors that cause most of us to evolve into different types of mountain bikers as the years go bye.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 60 - WHAT KIND OF MOUNTAIN BIKER DO YOU WANT TO BE?
May 6th, 2021

Shoutout to that one guy in the comment section who'll be a shuttle rat forever.

Featuring a rotating cast of the editorial team and other guests, the Pinkbike podcast is a weekly update on all the latest stories from around the world of mountain biking, as well as some frank discussion about tech, racing, and everything in between.



Previous Pinkbike Podcasts
Episode 1 - Why Are Bikes So Expensive?
Episode 2 - Where the Hell is the Grim Donut?
Episode 3 - Pond Beaver Tech
Episode 4 - Why is Every Bike a Trail Bike?
Episode 5 - Can You Trust Bike Reviews?
Episode 6 - Over Biked Or Under Biked?
Episode 7 - Wild Project Bikes
Episode 8 - Do We Need an Even Larger Wheel Size?
Episode 9 - Why Are We Doing a Cross-Country Field Test?
Episode 10 - Getting Nerdy About Bike Setup
Episode 11 - Are We Going Racing This Year?
Episode 12 - What's the Future of Bike Shops?
Episode 13 - Are Bikes Too Regular Now?
Episode 14 - What Bikes Would Pinkbike Editors Buy?
Episode 15 - What's Holding Mountain Biking Back?
Episode 16 - Who's Your Mountain Biking Hero?
Episode 17 - XC Field Test Insider
Episode 18 - Electronics on your Mountain Bike: Good or Bad?
Episode 19 - The Hardtail Episode
Episode 20 - MTB Conspiracy Theories
Episode 21 - Stuff We Were Wrong About
Episode 22 - Does Your Riding Style Match Your Personality?
Episode 23 - Grim Donut 2 is Live!
Episode 24 - Why Even Buy a DH Bike?
Episode 25 - Fall Field Test Preview
Episode 26 - The Three Most Important Mountain Bikes
Episode 27 - The World Champs Special
Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Episode 29 - Freeride or Die
Episode 30 - Would You Rather?
Episode 31 - Wet Weather Riding Tips & Tricks
Episode 32 - What Needs to Change in the Bike Industry?
Episode 33 - Behind the Scenes at Pinkbike Academy
Episode 34 - Grilling Levy About Field Test Trail Bikes (and His Bonspiel)
Episode 35 - Story Time - Stranger Than Fiction
Episode 36 - Grilling Kazimer about Field Test Enduro Bikes
Episode 37 - The 2020 Privateer Season with Ben Cathro
Episode 38 - Editors Defend Their 2020 Best-Of Picks
Episode 39 - Predicting the Future of Mountain Biking
Episode 40 - The Pinkbike Awards!
Episode 41 - Racing Rumours and Team Changes
Episode 42 - Mountain Biking's Guilty Pleasures
Episode 43 - Dangerholm's Wildest Custom Mountain Bikes
Episode 44 - Mountain Bike Suspension Decoded
Episode 45 - What Makes a Good Riding Buddy
Episode 46 - The RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38 Deep Dive
Episode 47 - High Pivot Bikes: The Good, The Bad, and The Why?
Episode 48 - Rides That Went Horribly Wrong... & Why That Made Them So Good
Episode 49 - What's the Best DH Bike?
Episode 50 - Are Bikes Actually Getting Less Expensive? (Value Bike Field Test Preview)
Episode 51 - Should MTB Media Post Spy Shots?
Episode 52 - Our Most Embarrassing MTB Moments
Episode 53 - Should Climbers Still Have the Right of Way?
Episode 54 - Best and Worst MTB Product Marketing
Episode 55 - Big Dumb Rides & Staying Motivated
Episode 56 - What Were the Most Important Inventions in Mountain Biking?
Episode 57 - What Were the Best (and Worst) Trends in Mountain Biking?
Episode 58 - Debunking Mountain Biking's Biggest Myths
Episode 59 - Value Bike Field Trip Surprises & Spoilers

28 Comments

  • 20 2
 I want to make it to an old mountain biker.
  • 2 0
 there are always these type of guys, that BMXed most of their childhood but barely mountain bike nowadays that they are on their 20s or 30s even 40s, but whenever they grab any MTB they just shred it... jumps, drops, KOMs, gaps, tricks, anything... that was my goal for some years. Today a bar turn and a 3 meter wheelie is good enough for me.
  • 1 0
 “I think it’s nice to develop skills on a freeride or downhill side of things. Then use those skills on a shorter travel bikes and be able to go on a 10,000 vert ride that has alot of difficult sections/features on it”

Kaz, I think you may have just discovered a new sub-sub category of riding; Gnarcountry
  • 6 2
 To be goatee free until death. This is the way.
  • 3 0
 This is the way
  • 1 0
 But stache all the way, at least name checks out. Meanwhile, VanCan is watching you
  • 6 2
 Levy you said this episode would be about aliens!!
  • 2 1
 For the brake question guy in the Shimano lineup:

BR-MT420 is the lowest/cheapest 4 piston Shimano brakes.
BR-MT520 Servo Wave + 4 piston --- you want to be here or above

BR-M6xxx and above is Deore.
  • 2 0
 A grim donut riding, e-bike hating, session loving and all around straight to the comments mountain biker... I. AM. PINKBIKE.
  • 2 2
 That I have some kind of God power, I would made gigantic mountain then I would gather all mountain-bikers from whole world that we all together ride on it at the same time !
  • 1 0
 Sorry, I’m busy that day.
  • 4 2
 I want to be the one turns his own pedals.
  • 3 1
 I like big jumps. I would like to look good doing big jumps…
  • 1 0
 “As the years go bye” That’s deep, maaaan.
  • 2 1
 I want to be a better mountain biker.
  • 2 2
 We’re all trail riders that strive to make the ups easier and the downs faster. Fact.
  • 5 0
 That includes roadies they’re just taking it to the logical extreme by riding paved trails. Lazy bastards.
  • 3 0
 Exception, some want to make the ups faster...but not easier.
  • 1 0
 @UtahBrent: yeah. I'm happy with the amount of pain I exert on a climb. Wish I could do it faster, or do it for more hours of the day though.
  • 4 2
 never go full enduro
  • 2 1
 Is this available in Braille?
  • 1 0
 I want to be the balance bike world champion!!!
  • 3 4
 Quite popular mountain biker on pinkbike seems to be an xc keyboard warrior who put all their watts on hating emtb, despite never tried one.
  • 1 0
 I want to be an ebike XC rider......
  • 3 1
 I want to be a good dad
  • 2 0
 I want to be the balance bike world champion
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 3 2
 E-biker

